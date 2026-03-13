USC Trojans' Alex Graham Singles Out One Freshman Wide Receiver

The USC Trojans were set to start Alex Graham, a true freshman, at nickel in last year's season opener vs. Missouri State before he suffered a preseason injury. Graham still managed to play in five game and recorded 15 tackles.

Now a sophomore, Graham will be battling it out for the starting nickel spot with Prophet Brown this offseason.

Raving About USC Freshman Trent Mosley

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Graham admitted that he's been impressed with the Trojans' recent croup of recruits. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, USC landed the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. One four-star wide receiver has already caught the attention of Graham.

"All the young guys look amazing, especially Trent (Mosley). He's been doing his thing for sure. He's going to be one of them ones," Graham admitted. "He's special for sure."

Mosley was ranked as the No. 34 and No. 245 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He is one of six wide receiver recruits to sign with the Trojans in their 2026 recruiting class. The in-state signee could be one of the best players from his recruiting class when it's all said and done. That's how talented he is.

Meshing with USC's New Coaching Staff

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans' defensive coaching staff saw a bit of turnover during this offseason's coaching carousel. Former USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn made a move to Penn State and is in the same capacity with the Nittany Lions. Not only did Lynn leave, but as did secondary coach Doug Belk.

USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to replace Belk with safeties coach Paul Gonzales, who served as an assistant coach at Baylor this past season. It's been nothing but sharp reviews for the new-look USC defensive coaching staff.

"I love them all. I think they're great coaches. They know what they're talking about and they know what they're doing. Overall as a defense, they're going to get us all better," Graham said.

Despite being listed as a cornerback, Graham is in a unique situation as he can learn extensively from both Reed and Gonzales because he plays nickel. Graham has also been soaking up all the knowledge he can from Patterson, USC's new defensive coordinator.

"Since he step foot here, Coach GP's always had a great voice that's inspired me. He pushes me, that's my guy. He's making us better as a defense," Graham said.

Alex Graham's path to a starting gig

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's a big offseason for Graham, who is reaching a pivotal moment in his career. He will be competing with Brown, who is a senior. Brown suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.

Graham will need to rely on his aggressivness and physicality in order to become a starter. That is what got him on the field in the first place as a true freshman during the 2025 season. It will be up to Gonzales and Reed to bring out the best in Graham as he tries to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

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