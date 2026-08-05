USC Coach Anthony Jones Jr. Sheds Light on Trojans Running Back Room

On July 31 USC started their fall camp, which is an earlier start date due to their Week 0 game against San Jose State. Ahead of their fourth practice, the team opened up media availability to the coaches on Aug. 3.

Assistant head coach for offense and running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., who's entering his third year with the program, took some time to answer questions about the current state of the position group.

Competing Against Gary Patterson’s Defense

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Iron sharpens iron. Three practices in and Jones loves the competition between his backs and Gary Patterson’s front seven.

“His position group, my position group obviously have a lot of battles,” Jones told reporters. “I know he's the overall defensive coordinator so he doesn't have a position per say, but it's always good when we have some success against Gary Patterson. I can kinda rub it in a little bit once we get to the coaches’ locker room.”

It makes sense that Jones and the backs will revel a win as this is the deepest front seven in recent history – Jahkeem Stewart, Bradan Shelby, Kameryn Crawford, Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren, Desman Stephens II and Jaydn Walker. Jones’ eight-player position group, headlined by Waymond Jordan and King Miller, also has four true freshmen which is why winning against the Trojans’ front seven is huge.

Waymond Jordan’s Injury and Road to Recovery

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When speaking about senior running back Waymond Jordan, Jones highlighted his work ethic after his injury diagnosis.

“The day he got hurt after the Michigan game, [he] came in and got the diagnosis and all of that stuff. We typically meet on Sundays as a staff and then we meet with the players – he was right there the next day, Jones said. “I think the only time he missed a meeting was the day he had the actual surgery.”

Jones added that the senior back attended the rest of the practices, took notes from the sidelines and prepared as if he were playing that week.

Now Jordan is focused on the mental and leadership aspect of returning. Jones has been hand-in-hand with the senior as he gets his confidence back.

“He’s a young man who's working incredibly hard. One of the last hurdles you got to overcome is the mental aspect of it, just knowing you can do it,” Jones said about Jordan.

The running back coach added that Jordan felt like “he’s back” after a few cut moves on the field.

Jones is also reassuring Jordan that he doesn’t need to play hero ball. With the whole offensive line returning, coach Lincoln Riley’s playcalling, quarterback Jayden Maiava under center and a promising position room, Jordan won't have to bear the weight of the Trojans’ rushing attack.

Jones also credited Jordan and Miller for stepping up as vocal leaders on offense. They make an effort talking to their teammates and lead by example.

Riley Wormley’s Role in the Running Back Room

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

When Jones was asked about the depth chart, redshirt freshman Riley Wormely was brought up and what his role would be once the season rolls in.

“Riley Wormley is the jack of all trades. He really is. He can do it all,” praised Jones. “He’s in a room with a lot of good other backs…He has his rightful place. I’m very confident that you’ll hear his name this season.”

Wormley is also making his way back from injury. Midway through his senior season at Southlake Carroll High School (Texas) Wormley tore his ACL. Despite the setback, Wormley retained a three-star rating and ranked within the top-100 in-state and by position – No. 57 (ESPN), No. 63 (On3/Rivals) and No. 91 (247Sports) player in Texas and a position rank of No. 29 (On3/Rivals), No. 35 (ESPN) and No. 43 (247Sports).

The redshirt-freshman graduated a semester early and joined the Trojans in the spring of 2025. Last season he appeared in three games and posted 18 rushing yards on five carries and 26 receiving yards. He missed the majority of the season due to injuries but Jones was confident he could have stepped in and played if he stayed healthy.

As for the “jack of all trades” title that Jones bestowed upon Wormley, the young back definitely showed flashes of it in high school – home-run hitting ability out of the backfield, has the speed and cuts of a scat back, can catch, powers through defenders by dropping a shoulder or using a stiff arm and could stay on the field for all three downs.

Wormley's junior year (2023-2024) at Southlake Carroll really shows what he’s capable of if he can have a full, healthy campaign in 2026 – 901 rushing yards on 85 carries (10.6 yards per carry), picked up 123 receiving yards and scored 19 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

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