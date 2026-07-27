USC Trojans Projected Week 1 Starting Defensive Lineup Before Camp Begins

They say that defense wins championships, and while the USC Trojans’ high-powered offense will be the main focus, it's their defense that could make the ultimate difference in the team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Defense has held the Trojans back from making the College Football Playoff on multiple occasions in their four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley. With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, fans are optimistic that the group can take a step forward.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Several notable players on the Trojans' defense will play a role in the group’s consistency throughout the season. Here’s a look at the Trojans' projected defensive lineup before fall camp as they prepare for their season opener on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans.

DT- Jide Abasiri

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting at defensive tackle this season for the Trojans is Jide Abasiri, one of the most experienced returning players on USC’s defense. The defensive tackle faces high expectations to lead the Trojans' defensive line this season and has the potential to put together a breakout year.

In his two seasons with the Trojans, Abasiri has recorded 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Last season was his best as he was one of the top leaders on the Trojans' defensive line, totaling 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

DT- Alex VanSumeren

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joining Abasiri on the Trojans' defensive line is another experienced player, Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. The former Michigan State star arrives in Los Angeles following three quality seasons with the Spartans in which he produced 79 total tackles and three sacks.

Rush End- Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahkeem Stewart is among the promising young stars on the Trojans' defense entering the 2026 season. Even while dealing with injury struggles, Stewart still managed to put together an impressive freshman year with the Trojans, producing 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Now imagine what he can do during his sophomore season at full strength.

DE- Kameryn Crawford

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At defensive end, Kameryn Crawford returns and is expected to share quality playing time with Braylan Shelby. Last season with the Trojans, Crawford was among the top leaders on USC’s defense, finishing the year with 41 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. His ability to get to opposing teams' quarterbacks and create pressure is among his top strengths as a defensive end.

MLB- Deven Bryant

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the top transfer portal additions for the Trojans this offseason, Washington Huskies transfer Deven Bryant is expected to start at middle linebacker at USC. Bryant is coming off his best season with the Huskies, in which he recorded 62 total tackles. Bryant looks to lead a Trojans linebacker room that continues to mature and grow.

WILL- Desman Stephens II

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next to Bryant at the weak-side linebacker position will be Desman Stephens II. In his two seasons with the Trojans, Stephens II has recorded 102 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Along with other key linebackers, including Jadyn Walker, Stephens looks to put together another strong season for the Trojans.

CB- Marcelles Williams

Cornerback Marcelles Williams returns to the Trojans following a 2025 season in which he produced 41 total tackles for USC. After re-signing with the Trojans, Williams is expected to earn one of two starting spots for USC’s cornerback room this season.

CB- Jontez Williams

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next to Williams will be Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams, who looks to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. In his three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams totaled 67 tackles and five interceptions.

His final season with the Cyclones was cut short after suffering a torn ACL early in the year, but since then he has made significant progress to make his Trojan debut on Aug. 29 against San Jose State.

Nickel- Alex Graham

At nickel, the Trojans will start Alex Graham, although incoming four-star recruit Elbert Hill IV and Prophet Brown could make strong cases for the starting spot throughout fall camp. In his freshman season with the Trojans, the Detroit, Michigan native recorded 15 total tackles for USC.

FS- Christian Pierce

Starting at free safety will be senior Christian Pierce, who has had a strong career with the Trojans. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Pierce has recorded 79 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. His one interception came in the Trojans' 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl.

SS- Kennedy Urlacher

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At strong safety, the Trojans will start Kennedy Urlacher. Following one season with the Trojans' most heated rival, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Urlacher transferred to USC for the 2025 season. Last season with the Trojans, Urlacher recorded 27 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for USC.

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