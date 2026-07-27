USC Trojans Projected Week 1 Starting Defensive Lineup Before Camp Begins
In this story:
They say that defense wins championships, and while the USC Trojans’ high-powered offense will be the main focus, it's their defense that could make the ultimate difference in the team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.
Defense has held the Trojans back from making the College Football Playoff on multiple occasions in their four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley. With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, fans are optimistic that the group can take a step forward.
Several notable players on the Trojans' defense will play a role in the group’s consistency throughout the season. Here’s a look at the Trojans' projected defensive lineup before fall camp as they prepare for their season opener on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans.
DT- Jide Abasiri
Starting at defensive tackle this season for the Trojans is Jide Abasiri, one of the most experienced returning players on USC’s defense. The defensive tackle faces high expectations to lead the Trojans' defensive line this season and has the potential to put together a breakout year.
In his two seasons with the Trojans, Abasiri has recorded 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Last season was his best as he was one of the top leaders on the Trojans' defensive line, totaling 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
DT- Alex VanSumeren
Joining Abasiri on the Trojans' defensive line is another experienced player, Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. The former Michigan State star arrives in Los Angeles following three quality seasons with the Spartans in which he produced 79 total tackles and three sacks.
Rush End- Jahkeem Stewart
Jahkeem Stewart is among the promising young stars on the Trojans' defense entering the 2026 season. Even while dealing with injury struggles, Stewart still managed to put together an impressive freshman year with the Trojans, producing 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Now imagine what he can do during his sophomore season at full strength.
DE- Kameryn Crawford
At defensive end, Kameryn Crawford returns and is expected to share quality playing time with Braylan Shelby. Last season with the Trojans, Crawford was among the top leaders on USC’s defense, finishing the year with 41 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. His ability to get to opposing teams' quarterbacks and create pressure is among his top strengths as a defensive end.
MLB- Deven Bryant
Among the top transfer portal additions for the Trojans this offseason, Washington Huskies transfer Deven Bryant is expected to start at middle linebacker at USC. Bryant is coming off his best season with the Huskies, in which he recorded 62 total tackles. Bryant looks to lead a Trojans linebacker room that continues to mature and grow.
WILL- Desman Stephens II
Next to Bryant at the weak-side linebacker position will be Desman Stephens II. In his two seasons with the Trojans, Stephens II has recorded 102 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Along with other key linebackers, including Jadyn Walker, Stephens looks to put together another strong season for the Trojans.
CB- Marcelles Williams
Cornerback Marcelles Williams returns to the Trojans following a 2025 season in which he produced 41 total tackles for USC. After re-signing with the Trojans, Williams is expected to earn one of two starting spots for USC’s cornerback room this season.
CB- Jontez Williams
Next to Williams will be Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams, who looks to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. In his three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams totaled 67 tackles and five interceptions.
His final season with the Cyclones was cut short after suffering a torn ACL early in the year, but since then he has made significant progress to make his Trojan debut on Aug. 29 against San Jose State.
Nickel- Alex Graham
At nickel, the Trojans will start Alex Graham, although incoming four-star recruit Elbert Hill IV and Prophet Brown could make strong cases for the starting spot throughout fall camp. In his freshman season with the Trojans, the Detroit, Michigan native recorded 15 total tackles for USC.
FS- Christian Pierce
Starting at free safety will be senior Christian Pierce, who has had a strong career with the Trojans. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Pierce has recorded 79 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. His one interception came in the Trojans' 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl.
SS- Kennedy Urlacher
At strong safety, the Trojans will start Kennedy Urlacher. Following one season with the Trojans' most heated rival, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Urlacher transferred to USC for the 2025 season. Last season with the Trojans, Urlacher recorded 27 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for USC.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.