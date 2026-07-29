USC Fall Football Practice Schedule Released: Everything Fans Need to Know

The 2026 college football season is fast approaching, which means teams are gearing up for the start of fall camp.

USC will officially start practice on Friday, July 31. The Trojans are starting earlier because of their week 0 matchup against San Jose State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 29.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Fall Camp Schedule

July 31

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Key Position Battles on USC Trojans Roster

Southern Cal returns 15 starters from last season, the most in college football, which includes quarterback Jayden Maiava, its two leading rushers in King Miller and Waymond Jordan and all five players on the offensive line.

Wide receiver is an intriguing battle for USC because of the loss of its two leading receivers the past two seasons, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Sophomore Tanook Hines, who started alongside Lemon and Lane as a true freshman, headlines a new-look receiver room. In come NC State transfer Terrell Anderson and six freshmen receivers, headlined by Trent Mosley, Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zacharyus Williams returns after being limited to just five games last season. Corey Simms was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class who saw action in all 13 games last year as a key special teams contributor, and Tron Baker is an underrated freshman in that 2026 class. How many freshmen end up starting or part of the rotation? And how the tight end position stacks up behind five-star freshman Mark Bowman is a key storyline.

Defensive line figures to be one of the deepest position units for the Trojans. All eyes are on five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class. Freshman defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield was also a five-star recruit on the front. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri mentioned at Big Ten Media Days that he will play more end this season.

The Trojans added Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren to strengthen the interior and Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher to bolster their pass rush. USC also returns several key players such as Jahkeem Stewart, Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby and Floyd Boucard.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker play was inconsistent in 2025, which means Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker are competing to hold onto their starting jobs. Deven Bryant transferred from Washington, and freshman Talanoa Ili is arguably the most talented linebacker recruit USC has landed in a long time. Key reserves Elijah Newby and Ta'Mere Robinson also return.

At cornerback, the Trojans have five players who could end up starting. Jontez Williams is the prized transfer portal addition from Iowa State. Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season, while Chasen Johnson returns from a significant knee injury that limited him to just two games in 2025. And then there are the two highly touted young players, redshirt freshman RJ Sermons and freshman Elbert Hill, who will certainly push the veterans in camp.

New Defensive Era in Los Angeles

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

High-flying offenses are almost a given under USC coach Lincoln Riley. The question that has surrounded him for the last decade is on the other side of the ball.

So, Riley made a big move this offseason, pulling one of his former Big 12 rivals, Gary Patterson, out of retirement in January to be his new defensive coordinator.

"He's in the Hall of Fame for a reason," VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. " He could have stayed retired, could have kept golfing, but he came back because he loves the game and he wants to win. He's told us many times, he didn't come back for anything but to win."

Patterson inherits the most talented crop of players he's ever had. The former longtime TCU head coach built elite defenses for two decades with two and three-star recruits and junior college players. He has a long history of player development. Can he do the same in year one at USC?

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