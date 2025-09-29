USC Defensive Lineman Anthony Lucas Generating NFL Draft Buzz After Injury Comeback
One year ago, USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas was a promising defensive lineman sidelined by a brutal ankle injury. Today, he’s a projected first-round pick.
CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner vaulted Lucas into his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, sending him to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round with the No. 28 overall pick.
It marks the first time Lucas has appeared in Renner’s mocks, and he joins wide receiver teammate Makai Lemon as a projected Day 1 selection.
“Lucas showed promise early on last year before a lower leg injury ended his season early,” Renner wrote.
“He’s looked even better early on this year. He’s the kind of jumbo end [Chiefs defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo loves in his defense and could be an every-down player across from [Chiefs defensive end] George Karlaftis.”
For USC, it’s a validation of the talent they expected when Lucas transferred from Texas A&M in 2023. For Lucas, it’s a comeback story that highlights resilience as much as production.
From Setback to Spotlight
Lucas’ 2024 season ended prematurely against Penn State when he slipped during a pass rush and suffered a significant ankle injury.
He underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the year, leaving USC without its most disruptive pass rusher.
At the time of the injury, Lucas had generated 12 quarterback pressures and six hits, the best marks on the defensive line.
Lincoln Riley called the loss “a significant blow” for a defense still trying to establish an identity in its first Big Ten season.
Fast forward to 2025, and the payoff is evident. Healthy and confident, Lucas has returned with the same burst and length that made him a prized recruit—and the results are beginning to stack up.
The Numbers Tell the Story
While the sample size remains small, Lucas has flashed early production that suggests he’s back on track:
- 2025 Season (through September): 9 tackles, 2 sacks (both against Georgia Southern).
- Career Totals: 45 tackles, 2 sacks (all recorded this season).
- Draft Rankings: No. 41 overall prospect and No. 10 defensive lineman by CBS Sports; No. 88 overall and No. 16 edge rusher by Tankathon.
The stats won’t jump off the page compared to some of the nation’s most productive pass rushers. But evaluators aren’t just looking at box scores—they see tools, upside, and system fit.
Lucas checks those boxes and. has the chance to bolster that box score in the process.
At 6-foot-6 with a frame that can hold both speed and power, Lucas has the build of a modern NFL defensive end. His return from injury has already reassured scouts of his durability and motor.
If he continues to string together steady performances in Big Ten play, Lucas could push his way higher into the board—just like his teammate Lemon, who is challenging Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate in the wide receiver race.
USC’s Draft Narrative Expands
The bigger picture for USC is just as important. With Lucas now entering first-round conversation, the Trojans are building momentum toward another strong NFL Draft cycle.
Having two potential first-rounders—on opposite sides of the ball—underscores the roster depth USC coach Lincoln Riley has assembled and the type of development happening in Los Angeles.
For Lucas, the mission is straightforward: keep stacking healthy weeks and disruptive snaps. If he does, Renner’s mock draft won’t be the last time his name is called in the first round.