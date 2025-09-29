All Trojans

USC Defensive Lineman Anthony Lucas Generating NFL Draft Buzz After Injury Comeback

After a season-ending injury in 2024, USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has rebounded in a big way, and one analyst believes he is projected first-round talent in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Jalon Dixon

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One year ago, USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas was a promising defensive lineman sidelined by a brutal ankle injury. Today, he’s a projected first-round pick.

CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner vaulted Lucas into his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, sending him to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round with the No. 28 overall pick.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It marks the first time Lucas has appeared in Renner’s mocks, and he joins wide receiver teammate Makai Lemon as a projected Day 1 selection.

“Lucas showed promise early on last year before a lower leg injury ended his season early,” Renner wrote.

“He’s looked even better early on this year. He’s the kind of jumbo end [Chiefs defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo loves in his defense and could be an every-down player across from [Chiefs defensive end] George Karlaftis.”

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to scramble from USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

For USC, it’s a validation of the talent they expected when Lucas transferred from Texas A&M in 2023. For Lucas, it’s a comeback story that highlights resilience as much as production.

From Setback to Spotlight

Lucas’ 2024 season ended prematurely against Penn State when he slipped during a pass rush and suffered a significant ankle injury.

He underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the year, leaving USC without its most disruptive pass rusher.

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Jack Sullivan (99) plays next to defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

At the time of the injury, Lucas had generated 12 quarterback pressures and six hits, the best marks on the defensive line.

Lincoln Riley called the loss “a significant blow” for a defense still trying to establish an identity in its first Big Ten season.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, and the payoff is evident. Healthy and confident, Lucas has returned with the same burst and length that made him a prized recruit—and the results are beginning to stack up.

The Numbers Tell the Story

While the sample size remains small, Lucas has flashed early production that suggests he’s back on track:

- 2025 Season (through September): 9 tackles, 2 sacks (both against Georgia Southern).

- Career Totals: 45 tackles, 2 sacks (all recorded this season).

- Draft Rankings: No. 41 overall prospect and No. 10 defensive lineman by CBS Sports; No. 88 overall and No. 16 edge rusher by Tankathon.

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) is brought down by Southern California Trojans linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The stats won’t jump off the page compared to some of the nation’s most productive pass rushers. But evaluators aren’t just looking at box scores—they see tools, upside, and system fit.

Lucas checks those boxes and. has the chance to bolster that box score in the process.

At 6-foot-6 with a frame that can hold both speed and power, Lucas has the build of a modern NFL defensive end. His return from injury has already reassured scouts of his durability and motor.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to scramble from USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

If he continues to string together steady performances in Big Ten play, Lucas could push his way higher into the board—just like his teammate Lemon, who is challenging Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate in the wide receiver race.

USC’s Draft Narrative Expands

The bigger picture for USC is just as important. With Lucas now entering first-round conversation, the Trojans are building momentum toward another strong NFL Draft cycle.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having two potential first-rounders—on opposite sides of the ball—underscores the roster depth USC coach Lincoln Riley has assembled and the type of development happening in Los Angeles.

For Lucas, the mission is straightforward: keep stacking healthy weeks and disruptive snaps. If he does, Renner’s mock draft won’t be the last time his name is called in the first round.

