USC Trojans Basketball 5-Star Recruiting Target Brayden Burries Close To Decision
The USC Trojans are expected to be one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason as Eric Musselman prepares for his first full offseason as the Trojans' head coach.
However, the Trojans aren't done yet with high school recruiting as Musselman is still putting the full court press on for Brayden Burries. The No. 11 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Burries could be the second five-star prospect that the Trojans reel in after Alijah Arenas pledged to USC.
During a media availability session for the McDonald's All-American game, Burries spoke about the recruiting pitches he's been getting from his peers, including from his fellow California native, Arenas.
"Alijah and (USC) coach Musselman have been getting on me to stay home. I feel like it could be a good thing to go back home whenever you want to," Burries said.
Arenas spoke highly of McDonald's teammate and said that Burries will make an impact anywhere he lands.
"For me, it's just like no matter where (Brayden) goes or what he does I just feel like him being part of Southern California, I feel like it would be an impact. No matter where he goes, he's going to be an amazing, special player. I feel like wherever his talent goes, it just impacts the game, the team, and the environment," Arenas said.
In a previous interview with 247Sports, Burries said that his decision timeline is coming to a close as he is nearing a decision.
"I would say I'm pretty close," Burries told 247Sports. "I feel like I'm 80 percent, 85 percent of the way there to wanting to commit to a school. I just have to figure out the date with my parents.
Burries went more in-depth about what Arenas has been personally pitching to him.
"(Arenas) is just saying that we could both do it at Cali, and the backcourt would be crazy with me and him with some of the guards they already have withand Wesley Yates. If I was to go there, I feel likeis a great coach, and he would help us a lot," Burries said.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote that Burries has all the traits to succeed at the next level.
"Burries is a big-bodied scoring guard and three-level threat. He is also an excellent rebounding guard. quick...can get his buckets in a variety of ways, but also not one dimensional because of his ability to take reps at the point guard spot, his contributions on the defensive end, the glass, and with the competitiveness of his overall approach," Finkelstein said.
The Trojans currently have the No. 9 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports and with the potential addition of another five-star recruit, the class could skyrocket up the rankings.