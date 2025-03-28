Why Syracuse Center J’Onre Reed Transferred To USC Trojans
Through the transfer portal, the USC Trojans successfully recruited center J’Onre Reed. This was a crucial pickup for the Trojans due to the number of losses on the offensive line. The Trojans took advantage of the portal and recruited Reed.
A senior who spent the past two seasons with the Syracuse Orange, Reed transferred as a four-star player, the No. 14 interior offensive lineman in the portal, per 247Sports. He is expected to be a starter with USC in 2025.
Reed appeared on the “Peristyle Podcast” to discuss his interesting transfer portal experience, and why he chose to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. What made Reed's experience different than others was that he did not know that he was in the transfer portal.
“I didn’t even know my name was in the portal. I had petitioned and told my coaches everything. I was like, ‘I want to see about my eligibility, see if I get my JUCO [eligibility years] back. If you can’t help me, I’m gonna go in the portal,'” Reed said.
Reed found out about his name being in the portal from a coach who tried to recruit him once. When the coach called to ask why Reed was in the portal, Reed had no idea.
“I’m like, ‘I’m in the portal?’ So i've got to start checking my emails, and it was like ‘Oh, snap. I’m in the portal.'”
Reed was contacted by several schools, but talked about how he ended up with the USC Trojans. Reed decided that he wanted to play in warmer weather and narrowed the list from there. The two schools Reed was heavily interested in were UCLA and USC.
Reed was already in contact with Riley and offensive lines coach Zach Hanson. While Reed was set to visit UCLA, the Trojans jumped right in and began to heavily recruit him.
“I had a coach that I knew that hit me up from UCLA. And I was like, 'Okay, so UCLA.' So then I take a visit to UCLA. I'm like, 'Okay, I'm seeing it, I'm liking it, I'm understanding it,” Reed said.
“Then USC gets wind. They like, 'Hey, you in town, f*** everything else, you coming over. We gonna get your plan and everything else handled. We gonna come pick you up,” Reed continued. “They were like ‘Scratch everything. We finna move you over here to the real L.A.'”
Reed visited the Trojans on Jan. 7, and the visit went well. Reed discussed how talking to Hanson and hearing how knowledgeable he is about football was intriguing. Reed then discussed Riley’s impact on why he chose USC.
“I’m talking to Lincoln Riley. I’m hearing him out. He’s hearing me out. He understands why I left. He’s understanding what I’m looking for and what I’m chasing,” Reed said. “I got a coach who had a first-round draft pick recently? Hell yeah. Why not USC? Yeah, this is the place to be. This is where I want to be. And then we went to work. Next thing you know, I’m here.”
Reed went on to talk about how things have been since joining the USC Trojans. Spring practices are now underway, and Reed has had time to learn the offense more and bond with his teammates.
"Everything's been great. Loving it, you know, learning the offense, bonding with my teammates," Reed said. “I want to help with the team. I don't want us to be a generic team. I want when people see us, they're like, 'Damn. Them boys, they tight,' but at the same time, you see our individuality, but then you see what we are as a brotherhood too. That's what I want to help combine."
USC is replacing three of its five offensive linemen from 2024. Having an experienced center is going to be a big boost to the Trojans' offense. Quarterbacks Husan Longstreet and Jayden Maiava will be competing for the starting position, and having Reed blocking for whoever starts will be a key part of the offense.