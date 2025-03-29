Seattle Seahawks' Quarterback Sam Darnold Gets Major Help In Recent NFL Mock Draft
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is tasked with revitalizing the Seattle Seahawks offense with the absence of mainstays in quarterback Geno Smith as well as wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Despite losing those key members, the Seahawks offense still has plenty of firepower with the addition of Darnold, former All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kenneth Walker III, and first-round draft pick at receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba returning to offensive coordinator Kling Kubiak’s new system.
To maximize the potential of Darnold and the returning talent, the Seahawks have to bolster the interior of their offensive line, which has been a catastrophe In recent years, and also look to add a vertical threat to complement the skillsets of their current wide receiver crop. After staying relatively patient through free agency, the best way for the Seahawks to accomplish this is through the draft. ESPN analyst Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft that addressed both needs for the Seahawks.
"With their first-round pick, Seattle selected Texas WR Matthew Golden. With their next two picks in the second round, they selected two University of Georgia interior offensive linemen in All-American guard Tate Ratledge and All-SEC center Jared Wilson. With their first three picks, that would be a home run draft in terms of addressing needs with potential immediate impact players," ESPN analyst Matt Miller said.
"Seattle's offense will look very different in 2025, with Sam Darnold taking over for Geno Smith at quarterback and Cooper Kupp replacing DK Metcalf at receiver. But the Seahawks still need more help at receiver (they also released Tyler Lockett) and on the interior of the offensive line. We'll have the Seahawks fill the former with Golden, a big-play outside receiver who can complement Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba," said Miller.
MORE: Somber Reaction To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Sweet Reaction To Bronny's Career Performance
MORE: Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Flip 4-Star Tomuhini Topui After De-Commit From Oregon Ducks
Golden would be a tremendous help with his ability to stretch the field and give you combo ability as a route runner. His sure hands and fluidity make him an easy target for a quarterback like Sam Darnold, who loves to throw the ball deep and sometimes into tight windows that require a more difficult catch than usual. As for the offensive linemen selections, they’d offer some stability and continuity, having played so much ball together in college.
"We got the Seahawks a receiver in Round 1; now it's time to help a problematic offensive line. Ratledge fought through injury in 2024 but still put together a top 50-worthy season of tape. A starting right guard, Ratledge has prototypical size," said Miller.
“We aren't done fixing the interior of the Seattle line, and we're giving the Seahawks another Georgia player, too. At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Wilson is a fantastic mover with 4.84 speed in the 40 and a 4.56 short shuttle time. He is raw but versatile given his quickness and agility, which make him ideal for an outside-zone scheme. Some teams prefer Wilson at guard, but we expect him to continue to add the play strength necessary to better handle nose tackles and defenders over center," Miller continued.
All in all, this would be a slam-dunk draft for the support of quarterback Sam Darnold. The veteran is still young at only 27 and has the chance to solidify himself as the quarterback he was believed to be coming out of USC when he was a top-three pick in the draft. Darnold shined with the Trojans, but he has not been able to find sustained success in the NFL. The more help, the merrier.