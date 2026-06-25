USC Battling Multiple Big Ten Rivals For Recruit Landon Miller

The USC Trojans are a contender for class of 2028 recruit, linebacker Landon Miller. Miller was recently selected as one of the linebackers to go to The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon.

USC Battling Oregon, Ohio State for Landon Miller

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Landon Miller is a 6-2, 210 pound linebacker out of Concord, California. In eight games as sophomore for De Le Salle High School in 2025, Miller tallied 38 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Miller spoke to Brandon Huffman of Rivals about what schools have been standing out to him the most. One of the schools that have stood out to him is USC. The Trojans offered Miller in April of 2026 and hosted him during the spring.

“I had a great time art USC,” Miller said. “It was an amazing campus and the coaches were amazing to work with and I had a very good time there.”

Two of the other schools in the running for Miller are USC’s Big Ten foes: the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

USC, Ohio State, and Oregon have had the most success in the Big Ten recently on the recruiting trail. In the 2026 recruiting class ranking according to Rivals, USC had the top ranked class in the entire country. Behind them at No. 3 was Ohio State and at No. 4 was Oregon.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks behind the huddle during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in the 2027 recruiting class, these three are neck and neck once again. Ohio State is ranked as having the No. 7 class, Oregon is No. 9, and USC is No. 10. There is still months before national signing day approaches, so these rankings could still change.

While USC has been on the same level as Oregon and Ohio State in recruiting over the past year, the same has not been true for the play on the field. Oregon and Ohio State have both made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and it would be a major surprise if they didn't get back there again this season.

Just two seasons ago, Ohio State won the national championship, beating Oregon on their way there in the playoff.

Oregon has been getting closer each season to appearing in a national championship game. In 2024, the Ducks lost to Ohio State in the quarterfinal. In 2025, they got all the way to the seminal, where they fell to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks and Buckeyes are both among the national title favorites for the 2026 season.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Oregon has the fifth best title odds at +800 while the Buckeyes are the favorites at +600.

USC is far down that list of national title odds at +3500.

The Trojans have yet to make an appearance in the playoff in program history. They will be able to boost their playoff hopes if they are able to beat Ohio State and Oregon when they face them during the 2026 regular season.

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