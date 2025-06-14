USC Trojans Legends Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen Visit Campus for Official Visit Weekend
The USC Trojans have a rich and storied football history that stretches across generations. From 11 national championships to eight Heisman Trophy winners and 14 former players enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
USC had two of the greatest players to ever wear the Cardinal and Gold in safety Ronnie Lott and running back Marcus Allen on campus Friday as they host their second official visit weekend.
Lott, played for the Trojans from 1977-80. He won a national championship in 1978 and was a unanimous All-American in 1980. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. Lott was the driving force on the defensive side of the ball for the 49ers dynasty in the 80s. He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time First Team All-Pro and a Hall of Famer.
Allen played for the Trojans from 1978-81. He was part of the national championship team in 1978 as a true freshman, but his signature season came in 1981, where he won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and was a unanimous All-American.
Allen was selected by the Los Angeles Raiders with the 10th overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. He helped lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl win in 1984, when he rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and claimed MVP honors. Allen is the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship, NFL MVP, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. He also has a bust in the Hall of Fame.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili Over UCLA Bruins?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland Growing Under Ben Johnson's Plan
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Expectations Compared To Ohio State, Alabama Crimson Tide
Lott and Allen, two Southern California natives, have spent a considerate amount of time around the program over the years. Just last season, they traveled to Las Vegas for the Trojans season opener against LSU and then made the trip to Ann Arbor to watch USC take on Michigan in its first ever Big Ten contest.
The Trojans are hosting eight recruits this weekend for official visits, seven of which are committed to USC in Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star IOL Esun Tafa, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker, St. Francis (Calif.) three-star IOL John Fafita, Cajon (Calif.) three-star linebacker Taylor Johnson and St. Pius-X St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks.
The lone uncommitted prospect is Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE Luke Wafle, the No. 55 overall prospect, No. 6 EDGE and No. 1 overall recruit in New Jersey, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
USC had a couple of prized recruits in the 2026 cycle on campus Friday with Lott and Allen in attendance. Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill returned to Los Angeles for the second consecutive week to be around one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history.
Hill announced his pledge to the Trojans in early May and has been a frequent visitor on campus this year as he gets acclimated to life in Southern California. Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman made the short trip from Orange County to Los Angeles.
Bowman, who committed in late May, was originally scheduled to take an official with Georgia this weekend, but all visits with other schools have been canceled.