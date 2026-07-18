USC Trojans Battling SEC, Big Ten Rivals for Four-Star Cornerback Recruit

The USC Trojans swung back to prioritizing local talent in creating the top recruiting class for 2026, and that strategy is continuing in the class of 2028.

Four-Star Cornerback Places USC on Short List of Options

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks from Mission Viejo, California now has his final eight list of options. He unveiled each school to recruiting insider for 247Sports Collin Kennedy.

And USC has made the cut, with Hicks revealing why to Kennedy.

"USC is a school I've visited a lot, I'd say," Hicks said to Kennedy. "They're another hometown team that's made sure I've felt welcomed there."

Hicks adds he's energized by USC's home schedule this fall which includes heavyweight Big Ten contests against Oregon (Sept. 26) and Ohio State (Halloween night, Oct. 31). In all, USC is battling Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and UCLA.

USC can Make up for a Notable Loss With Jordan Hicks

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hicks adds one more glimmer of hope for USC fans who follow recruiting. Especially out in Orange County.

The Trojans are earning a chance to make up for a notable local loss from two cycles ago. Which also occured before the hire of Chad Bowden as general manager.

USC missed out on landing one of the nation's best recruits in the 2025 class out of Hicks' high school: Dijon Lee, who brought an uncanny mix of towering height and elite coverage skills as a 6-4 defender. Lee ended up committing to Alabama in June 2024, and stayed loyal to the Crimson Tide the whole way.

The Trojans did offer Lee during his Diablos run. He even visited the campus frequently according to USC insider for On3 Scott Schrader. But USC's previous regime featuring former interim head coach Donte Williams was the one building the early rapport with Lee, offering the talent officially in Feb. 2022. Yet Alabama emerged as the most proactive team recruiting the mammoth defender.

Now USC can re-establish a relationship with Mission Viejo High. Especially with the Trojans already recreating a Trinity League pipeline in the OC. Now that pipeline can stretch to Mission Viejo if USC manages to win over Hicks.

USC can Form Exciting Defensive Back Trio

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hicks and USC can potentially form a wicked trio with the following: Hicks teams with fellow 2028 four-star defensive backs from Orange County Ca'Ron Williams out of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic and Chauncey Washington II from Orange Lutheran.

Forming this tandem further proves how much proactive USC is with building from the backyard on out. But again, the Trojans must get all three to sign the December 2027 letter of intent first, including Hicks.

USC is facing fierce competition for Hicks. Alabama made the cut, meaning the Crimson Tide can land their second Diablos star post Lee. National Championship Game runner-up Miami is in the running for Hicks too, and just recently landed five-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly Donte Wright in a massive flip from Georgia. Oregon and UCLA enter as two more teams USC must beat out to land Hicks.

But USC can ignite its potentially big 2028 class by turning up the recruiting temperature on him.

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