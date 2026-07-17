USC Trojans Trending Over UCLA Bruins for Four-Star Defensive Back Recruit

The USC Trojans look prime to build up a larger recruiting class for 2028. Even amid USC putting together a top 20 crew for 2027 featuring five-star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson spearheading the Trojans' future here.

USC is immediately linked as a strong potential suitor for four-star defensive back Ca'Ron Williams out of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic. But another four-star defensive back from USC's backyard for 2028 is trending up toward landing with the Trojans, who happens to be a legacy recruit.

USC Trojans Predicted to Land Chauncey Washington

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC launched the recruiting process for Chauncey Washington II from Orange Lutheran High right away with an early offer back in June 2026. And the offer comes right before he plays his junior season for the Lancers.

USC remains steadfast in his recruitment, leading to national recruiting insider for Rivals Greg Biggins to hand the Trojans the edge to land this legacy recruit.

"We know they plan to bring in a big ’28 class, similar to what they did in ’26 and Washington is a player high on their board. He’s a talented safety, a legacy (father Chauncey Sr. played running back at USC) and at the end of the day, it’s tough to envision a scenario where he’s not a part of USC’s class," Biggins wrote.

Biggins handed USC a 60 percent chance to land the son of the 2003 signing. But he does add UCLA as the biggest looming threat. Especially with the Bruins creating their own aggressive recruiting plan to lock in the best out of Southern California.

How USC can Prevent Losing out on Second Legacy Recruit

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington isn't the only legacy prospect linked to the Trojans during the summer recruiting cycle.

USC lost out on securing one son of a famed Trojans legend. Class of 2027 Paisios Polamalu, the son of the legendary USC and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, chose Stanford over USC on July 4.

The younger Polamalu flew under-the-radar recruiting wise, but USC still made sure to prioritize the 5-10 defensive back from St. Augustine High in San Diego.

But Stanford is now led by former Cardinal quarterback and past Andrew Luck backup Tavita Pritchard as head coach. Pritchard is clearly aiming to create a new Polynesian pipeline in Palo Alto. He was also behind center when Stanford stunned USC inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as a 41-point underdog.

Washington is a higher ranked prospect compared to Polamalu, ranking as the 14th-best California prospect per both Rivals Industry and 247Sports. USC will need more than cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed to pull off the win here, though. Reed needs general manager Chad Bowden, new safeties coach Paul Gonzalez and Riley to apply the full court pressure in landing Washington early.

Chauncey Washington II as Big USC Priority

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Christian Pierce (24) intercepts a pass in front of wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning safety Christian Pierce will be long gone by the time the Class of 2028 comes in.

Even projected 2026 starter and Notre Dame transfer Kennedy Urlacher enters with up to two years left.

Hence why the 2028 class figures to become a larger one for USC, with the belief it could match the 2026 results. Landing the Trojans legacy Washington early can set the tone for what Trojan fans hope will be a brand-new top-rated class.

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