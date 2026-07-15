USC Trojans Freshmen and Commits Actively Recruiting California Prospects

USC recognized very early the amount of elite local talent in the 2026 class and intended to capitalize on it.

In the NFL Draft, there are some years that decision-makers believe are stronger or have more top tier talent than others. Recruiting is the same thing. Trojans general manager Chad Bowden believed it was one of the best classes in California in recent memory.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden led a revamped personnel staff, fixed the teams NIL collectives and rebuilt pipelines with premier high schools in their backyard. Coach Lincoln Riley made major changes to his coaching staff and for the first time in his tenure, USC had positioned themselves to land an elite recruiting class filled with local talent.

USC was aggressive on the trail and signed 19 in-state recruits and another two that are originally from Southern California. That momentum has carried over into the 2027 class as local prospects took notice of the massive changes the Trojans made in their recruiting approach and a new culture being bult in Los Angeles.

They hold a commitment from five of the top 10 prospects in California according to 247Sports. No other program has more than one. USC is seeing the ripple effect of their 2026 class as multiple freshmen and commits in the 2027 class are pushing for local recruits in the 2028 class.

Players talk, and in this case, a majority of the local recruits the Trojans pursue are within a 70-mile radius of campus. Which means these guys have been playing with and against each other since youth football or high school, play on the same 7v7 teams and train together.

2028 Recruits Receiving a Push

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Tustin (Calif.) four-star receiver Hayden Koo is one of the hottest prospects in the 2028 class. Koo has shined at various events this offseason, including The Opening Finals last month at the Nike Headquarters in Oregon. USC, Ohio State and Michigan are the latest big-time programs to extend offers in the last month.

Two high-profile commits in the Trojans 2027 class — five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Quentin Hale are actively recruiting for Koo. Hale is also pushing for his high school teammate, three-star running back Malaki Davis to join him in Los Angeles. Davis also has good relationships with multiple freshmen on USC’s roster.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) has become a recruiting pipeline for Southern Cal. They currently have five players on its roster, which includes three freshmen that won a Open Division state championship, the highest division in California, last fall and hold a commitment from 2027 three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

The Trojans have their eyes on extending that pipeline with four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams. Freshmen cornerback Jayden Crowder and receiver Trent Mosley are leading the charge for Williams.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is coveted prospect in the Big Ten and SEC. The versatile defensive back has been on campus three times and is another 2028 recruit that has good relationships with multiple freshmen.

During those trips to campus, Hicks has been able to connect with Crowder, and freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and cornerback Brandon Lockhart and have more in-depth conversations about the program. Hicks is also close with Damien (Calif.) 2027 four-star safety commit Gavin Williams from their youth days.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele won a high school national championship with four USC freshmen — Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott, and 2027 cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington. Leutele is getting a push from those guys and other freshmen that he went to grade school with.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.