USC Battling SEC Powers LSU, Texas for Local Four-Star Recruit

The USC Trojans look ready to deliver splash recruiting moves for the 2028 class. Hence why USC immediately is going after rising four-star recruit Ca'Ron Williams.

Williams already revealed to Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI on July 14 that USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is "always calling me, checking up on me, just building a great relationship with me.”

But there are other powerhouses rising into the picture for the Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic standout as the Trojans attempt to keep Williams close to home.

Who Else is Aggressively Pursuing the 4-Star USC Recruiting Target

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Multiple powers across the college football realm are going after the still-growing 5-11 talent.

Ohio State entered his picture while attending a spring practice during April. Difference is, Williams revealed to national recruiting insider for Rivals Greg Biggins that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day extended the offer to him. Whereas at USC Reed was the one who extended the Trojans offer.

But Ohio State is not all on the Big Ten front involving Williams as he mentioned another school to Biggins will certainly grab the attention of Trojans fans.

“I went to a spring practice at UCLA and really liked it there. The new staff is great, it’s a totally different vibe and energy there now," Williams told Rivals.

Which School Holds the Early Edge for Ca'Ron Williams?

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So UCLA and Ohio State enter the race as the first looming threats against USC for the Trinity League standout. Williams, whose head coach is Trojans legend Carson Palmer, holds other big-name suitors on the recruiting trail too. According to Rivals, LSU and Texas surface SEC powers aiming to reel him in.

The Tigers bring two coaches who know the west coast well: former USC coaches Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron. Both Kiffin and "Coach O" remain deeply connected to the west region and continue to garner a strong recruiting reputation.

Fellow SEC powerhouse Texas is another chasing after Williams, with another ex-USC coach at the forefront in Steve Sarkisian.

"Sark" and the Longhorns have swooped up prominent Golden State talents before, including landing 2027 four-star defensive lineman from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth Kasi Currie back in June 2026.

But USC fans will love which school currently holds the slight edge in Williams' recruiting period. On3/Rivals' prediction machine hands the Trojans the highest chances of landing him, calculating at 32.3 percent with a long ways to go before Williams can sign with the school of his choice.

Of course Williams' recruiting period is just getting started. He's likely to have college coaches visiting his high school campus during the season. Especially to see how far along he is with his coverage development and if he's fine-tuned his aggressive ball skills. But USC can send more than Reed to reel in Williams with coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff prioritizing Southern California recruits like the ball-hawking cornerback.

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