USC Trojans Big Ten Championship Chances Entering Fall Camp

It’s been a while since the USC Trojans last won a conference championship. 2017 was the last time the Trojans experienced that accomplishment. Led by former quarterback Sam Darnold, the Trojans defeated the Stanford Cardinal 31-28 to win the Pac-12 championship.

Now nine years later and entering their third season in the Big Ten, a conference championship along with an appearance in the College Football Playoff still alludes USC. Expectations are high for the Trojans to have a successful season, and coach Lincoln Riley’s USC group looks to deliver after finishing the 2025 season with a 9-3 overall record and going 7-2 in Big Ten play.

With fall camp set to begin for the Trojans, here’s a look at the team's chances of winning the Big Ten championship this season.

USC Trojans Big Ten Title Odds

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are expected to face some stiff competition in pursuit of their first conference title since 2017. According to the latest betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans are tied with the Michigan Wolverines with the fourth-best odds to win the Big Ten championship at +1400.

The three teams ahead of the Trojans include the Ohio State Buckeyes (+190), Oregon Ducks (+270), and Indiana Hoosiers (+270). All three teams are on the Trojans' 2026 schedule.

The Trojans booking a spot in the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in December ultimately comes down to the results in USC’s two marquee home games against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, along with a road game with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Games That Will Define Trojans Big Ten Title Hopes

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Trojans are to make the Big Ten championship, winning two out of these three games will help them clinch a spot in the title game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Trojans will face Ohio State and Indiana for the first time as Big Ten opponents and look to avenge last season’s 42-27 loss to the Ducks when they host Oregon at the Coliseum on Sept. 26.

The Trojans' Oct. 10 road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions is also a game worth watching and could cause USC to slip up. The game could very well be the Nittany Lions' annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, and there will be several intriguing storylines surrounding the matchup.

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time, the Trojans will face former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Stepping in as Lynn’s replacement as defensive coordinator is former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson, and the Trojans will be out with something to prove in what will be one of the most important games on their schedule.

The Nittany Lions have +2500 odds to win the Big Ten championship in their first season under new coach Matt Campbell, which is just behind the Trojans and Wolverines.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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