USC Defensive Coordinator Gary Patterson Embracing Second Act in College Football

New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has an extra pep in his step these days.

After spending the past four years either as a consultant or away from coaching all together, the former longtime TCU head coach and 2026 College Football Playoff is a full-time staff member again and seems to be enjoying every minute of it.

Gary Patterson Adding New Chapter to Legendary Career

Jul 15, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patterson is a passionate and knowledgeable coach that can turn any question into a few minute long answer. He’s a football coach through and through. Patterson loves to talk and watch ball.

Since arriving at USC in late January, Patterson has lived at the facility. He’s constantly watching film and committed to changing the defensive culture at USC.

His plans during USC’s spring break? Continuing to get settled into his life in Southern California and watch more film.

Patterson has been incredibly hands on with the defense. During individual drills, he’s constantly on the move. Patterson coaches up each position group and the 66-year-old coach will show players himself what he is looking for when it comes to technique.

He greets the media on the sideline with a smile as he bounces around position groups. Patterson already has a resume that has etched his name into college football history but the Trojans coach is embracing the newest act to a legendary career.

The Missing Piece

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

What if USC coach Lincoln Riley had a defense that was good enough? That is the question that has followed him since he first became a head coach at Oklahoma in 2017.

Riley comes from the late great Mike Leach coaching tree, an offensive innovator for over two decades this century with Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. High octane offenses are expected with Riley but what has plagued him is the other side of the ball.

At USC, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was a disaster, D’Anton Lynn was an improvement, but the hiring of Patterson just might be what the Trojans needed to help them challenge at the top of the Big Ten and make its first College Football Playoff run.

Patterson built stellar defenses with the Horned Frogs. He turned low end recruits into All-Americans and first round draft picks. TCU was consistent New Years Six Bowl contenders and Riley has noted how much of a pain it was for him to game plan against Patterson in the seven years they faced each other in the Big 12.

The two had once spoke about the idea of joining forces years ago but more as a hypothetical. In 2026, they made it a reality.

Nov 23, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (right) greets TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson after the game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Southern Cal has turned up the heat in recruiting, signing blue-chip prospects across its defense, made diligent moves in the transfer portal and retained key veteran players.

The talent is on the roster. They have the capability to be better than just good enough. In addition to Patterson, USC has built arguably its strongest defensive staff since Riley was hired in November 2021. That can proven by the overall player development on the field this fall.

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