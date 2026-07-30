Big Ten Media Days Biggest Winners and Losers: Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava

2026 Big Ten Media Days have officially wrapped up in Chicago, and the USC Trojans now shift their focus to fall camp as they begin their preparations for their season opener on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Big Ten Media Days provided Trojan fans with a preview of USC’s football squad for the 2026 season as they aim to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley took to the podium at the Hilton Hotel in Chicago to provide updates on the Trojans team heading into the season. There were, however, some moments that received controversy. Here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers from Big Ten Media Days for the Trojans.

Big Ten Media Day Winners

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of three players who represented the program at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Tuesday. The others were defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and Alex VanSumeren. Maiava returns to the Trojans following a strong first full season as USC’s starting quarterback.

In his first season as the Trojans' starter, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a No. 2 QBR of 89.9. The expectations couldn’t be higher for Maiava entering the 2026 season. As an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy, he looks to lead the Trojans to the CFP.

Ahead of a big season, Maiava has been relying on some of the great Trojans quarterbacks of the past who helped guide USC to the championship stage, including Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, and Matt Leinart.

“The cool thing about USC is a lot of different quarterbacks; they come back and visit quite often,” Maiava said at Big Ten Media Days. “I’ve been blessed to just cross paths with them and share a conversation with them. That’s really cool for me. Just the whole experience of being the quarterback at USC, it’s tough to beat. They’re legends. Love sitting down and talking to those guys.”

Maiava’s Comments on Trojans GM Chad Bowden

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

The No. 1-ranked recruiting class is set to arrive in Los Angeles this fall, and none of that would have been possible without Trojans general manager Chad Bowden, who has helped USC take a major step forward in adding future talent.

At Big Ten Media Days, Maiava made sure to give Bowden his flowers for the success he’s had in recruiting the Trojans' future stars.

“Words couldn’t describe how much I love that guy and what he’s done for the program and everything he’s done for the people around him. The people he’s affected and influenced in a positive way.” Maiava said.

Big Ten Media Days Losers

USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley’s Comments On Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Many college football fans, including those who proudly cheer for the Trojans and the Fighting Irish, were upset when the iconic rivalry between the two programs was placed on hold for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

When presented with the opportunity to give his thoughts on the rivalry’s pause, Riley didn’t hold back, even taking shots at Notre Dame for the failure to renew the series.

“We want to play the game. I want to play the game,” said Riley. “We would be playing the game if some things came true that were said.”

“Obviously we want it to happen. I know our fan base wants it to happen. College football wants it to happen. Hopefully I’m up here next year talking about that game here on the future schedule. We’ll keep making progress and let you know if we have any more updates,” Riley continued.

This comment creates controversy among Trojans and Fighting Irish fans as they look to reach an agreement in the future to continue their iconic rivalry.

Lincoln Riley’s Playoff Expansion Talks

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some college football fans aren’t in favor of the CFP expanding to 24 teams, as it’ll take away several bowl games that many love. That, however, didn’t stop Riley from expressing how most Big Ten coaches favor the CFP expanding to 24 teams. Here’s what he had to say.

“When you get a room of 50 coaches or whatever we have in this conference together, it’s hard to get everybody to be unanimous on something. This is something where our room has been unanimous,” Riley told reporters on July 28.

While some may not be in favor of expanding to 24 teams, it will give the Trojans a better shot of earning a spot in the CFP every season. Unlike the Big Ten, the SEC prefers an expansion to 16 teams, which might be the more favorable option.

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