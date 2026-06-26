Big Ten Rivals Take Big Leap Over USC in Recruiting Class Rankings

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the USC Trojans took the crown of the No. 1 overall class. Their 35 commits set the tone for the Trojans’ future as they reclaimed a stake in California players and acquired blue-chip talent that could have an instant impact. Now, a program out of the SEC has snatched the crown for 2027.

As of June 26, the Texas A&M Aggies have the unanimous No. 1 overall class in the nation (ESPN, 247Sports, On3/Rivals) with 23 commits built up of six five-stars, nine four-stars and eight three-stars, with 35-percent of the class coming from the Lone Star State. Southern Cal is still able to make it in the top-15, but Big Ten opponents have been edging ahead of the Trojans.

Current State of USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans currently have 14 commits – one five-star, eight four-stars and five three-stars – in the 2027 cycle. Compared to the haul of the last cycle, general manager Chad Bowden and coach Lincoln Riley had to have a different approach: retain in-state players, focus on quality over quantity and dip into NIL savings for premium players only.

Here is the list of the future Trojans:

Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

Four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang

Four-star receiver Quentin Hale

Four-star receiver Roye Oliver III

Four-star corner Aaryn Washington

Four-star tackle Drew Fielder

Four-Star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka

Four-star safety Gavin Williams

Three-star running back Javon Vital

Three-star tight end Jace Cannon

Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade

Three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle

Despite the smaller class size, the Trojans were still able to land within the top-15 – No. 14 (247Sports), No. 10 (On3/Rivals) and No. 15 (ESPN), respectively. ACC programs such as Clemson and Virginia Tech have moved past USC in the national rankings, but the most worrisome classes for the Trojans come within the Big Ten.

Michigan, UCLA, Ohio State and Oregon Pull Ahead of USC

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands during the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Michigan and UCLA will have new head coaches at the helm of their programs for the 2026 season.

Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham hit the ground running with the Wolverines – four Utah transfers and along with the Utes coaching staff, and most importantly, recruited nationally. On June 25, the Wolverines added four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford to their 2027 class, making it a total of 19 players – eight four-stars and 11 three stars.

ESPN has Whittingham and the Wolverines’ class ranked No. 9 in the nation, 247Sports has them listed at No. 10, while On3/Rivals has them at No. 13. Michigan had a competent outing in 2025, finishing with an overall record of 9-4 and a bowl appearance. It's likely Whittingham can improve upon that “down” year with the talent he’s bringing in. Another advantage that Whittingham brings is his record versus Riley: 3-0 in the Pac-12.

2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year Bob Chesney is the Bruins’ new head coach. Similar to USC, Chesney and UCLA re-focused on securing in-state talent. The result was a 22-player class in the 2027 cycle with 12 players coming from California. 247Sports ranks the class No. 12 in the nation, while On3/Rivals has it No. 17. As for the Big Ten, the Bruins’ 2027 class ranks fifth, while USC is in third.

USC will face UCLA on Nov. 28.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass for a touch down against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After four consecutive years nationally ranked in the top five – No. 4 (2023, 2025, 2026) and No. 5 (2024) – Ohio State’s 2027 class is ranked No. 11 by ESPN and 247Sports while On3/Rivals has them at No. 7. Their consistency continues as they bring in 15 commits (two five-stars, 12 four-stars and a three-star). OSU’s biggest signings are five-star edge David ‘DJ” Jacobs and five-star receiver Jamier Brown.

The Trojans will face OSU for the first time as Big Ten opponents on Oct. 31.

Since Dan Lanning arrived in Eugene, the Ducks have pulled in four consecutive top-ten classes. For the 2027 cycle, ESPN ranks Oregon No. 10, No. 9 by On3/Rivals and No. 7 by 247Sports. The 20-player class consists of one five-star, 13 four-stars and six three-stars. Similar to Whittingham, Lanning has a winning record over Riley and has arguably done what Riley was expected to do with the Trojans.

USC will host Oregon on Sept. 26.

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