USC in Close Recruiting Battle with UCLA Over Trojans Legacy

After hosting summer workouts, meetings and campus tours it seemed as if USC had reeled in legacy Trojan Chauncey Washington II when they sent him an offer on June 11. Instead the Trojans are still waiting on the four-star safety, and interest in USC’s crosstown rival could be delaying his decision.

According to 247Sports, the 2028 recruit currently has offers from Arizona, Cal, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Washington, Hawaii and, the biggest threat to the Trojans, UCLA. The Bruins beat the Trojans to the punch, sending their offer to Washington II back in May.

Washington’s Trojan Legacy

Nov 11, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California tailback Chauncey Washington (23) scores on a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of 35-10 victory over Oregon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Washington rushed for a career-high 119 yards and three touchdowns in 15 carries to help the Trojans win their 31st consecutive home game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington’s father of the same name was a running back for the Trojans from 2003-2007, playing alongside LenDale White and Reggie Bush under former head coach Pete Carroll.

He finished his career at USC with 1,778 rushing yards (No. 22 all-time) and 19 touchdowns. Washington was then drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and the St. Louis Rams during his pro career.

Following their offer, USC jumped as early favorites for the talents of Washington II.



Washington’s Ties to UCLA

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals, Washington II was disappointed that the Trojans hadn't reached out to him sooner following his freshman and sophomore seasons. In that two-year span, the Orange Lutheran (Calif.) prospect recorded 89 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Although Washington played for the Trojans, he grew up a Bruins fan. While it is debatable that his father’s fandom will sway his decision, Washington II has shared that he is drawn to UCLA’s new coaching staff.

“[UCLA] are recruiting pretty big right now,” Washington II told Gorney. “They’re doing something special up there. That’s all I’m going to say. They’re doing something very special and from their commits and the new staff, they definitely know what they’re doing. There’s a chance. And it’s real, too.”

For the 2026-2027 college football season, UCLA chose Bob Chesney as their new head coach. The 2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year has an overall record of 132-25. When he was at the helm of James Madison, Chesney led the Dukes to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Similar to the Trojans, Chesney and the Bruins are focusing on in-state talent. In their 2027 recruiting class, 12 of their 22 commits are from California:

Five-star athlete JuJu Johnson

Four-star safety Pole Moala

Three-star edge Godschoice Eboigbodin

Three-star receiver Kingston Celifie

Three-star safety Khalil Terry

Three-star defensive lineman Khalil Terry

Three-star running back Duece Jones-Drew

Three-star receiver Rob Larson

Three-star tackle Thurman Lyles

Three-star receiver Michael Farinas

Three-star offensive lineman Gage Esty

Three-star linebacker Mike Davis Jr.

247Sports ranks the class No. 16 in the nation while On3/Rivals have it No. 17. As for the Big Ten, the Bruins’ 2027 class ranked fifth while USC came in third.

USC’s Battle to Retain Home-Grown Talent

As Lincoln Riley and the Trojans focus on the 2028 and 2029 recruiting pool, the biggest challenge they face is keeping in-state talent. The shift began in 2025 with the full picture coming together in 2026 when the Trojans brought in the No. 1 overall class.

For 2027, USC has a smaller class of 14 players – nine of which are from California. The class currently holds a national rank of No. 13 (247Sports) and No. 10 (On3/Rivals).

As for 2028, USC took a blow as they lost out on Bellflower receiver Austin Miller to Ohio State.

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