USC in Close Recruiting Battle with UCLA Over Trojans Legacy
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After hosting summer workouts, meetings and campus tours it seemed as if USC had reeled in legacy Trojan Chauncey Washington II when they sent him an offer on June 11. Instead the Trojans are still waiting on the four-star safety, and interest in USC’s crosstown rival could be delaying his decision.
According to 247Sports, the 2028 recruit currently has offers from Arizona, Cal, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Washington, Hawaii and, the biggest threat to the Trojans, UCLA. The Bruins beat the Trojans to the punch, sending their offer to Washington II back in May.
Washington’s Trojan Legacy
Washington’s father of the same name was a running back for the Trojans from 2003-2007, playing alongside LenDale White and Reggie Bush under former head coach Pete Carroll.
He finished his career at USC with 1,778 rushing yards (No. 22 all-time) and 19 touchdowns. Washington was then drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and the St. Louis Rams during his pro career.
Following their offer, USC jumped as early favorites for the talents of Washington II.
Washington’s Ties to UCLA
Per Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals, Washington II was disappointed that the Trojans hadn't reached out to him sooner following his freshman and sophomore seasons. In that two-year span, the Orange Lutheran (Calif.) prospect recorded 89 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Although Washington played for the Trojans, he grew up a Bruins fan. While it is debatable that his father’s fandom will sway his decision, Washington II has shared that he is drawn to UCLA’s new coaching staff.
“[UCLA] are recruiting pretty big right now,” Washington II told Gorney. “They’re doing something special up there. That’s all I’m going to say. They’re doing something very special and from their commits and the new staff, they definitely know what they’re doing. There’s a chance. And it’s real, too.”
For the 2026-2027 college football season, UCLA chose Bob Chesney as their new head coach. The 2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year has an overall record of 132-25. When he was at the helm of James Madison, Chesney led the Dukes to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship and College Football Playoff berth.
Similar to the Trojans, Chesney and the Bruins are focusing on in-state talent. In their 2027 recruiting class, 12 of their 22 commits are from California:
- Five-star athlete JuJu Johnson
- Four-star safety Pole Moala
- Three-star edge Godschoice Eboigbodin
- Three-star receiver Kingston Celifie
- Three-star safety Khalil Terry
- Three-star defensive lineman Khalil Terry
- Three-star running back Duece Jones-Drew
- Three-star receiver Rob Larson
- Three-star tackle Thurman Lyles
- Three-star receiver Michael Farinas
- Three-star offensive lineman Gage Esty
- Three-star linebacker Mike Davis Jr.
247Sports ranks the class No. 16 in the nation while On3/Rivals have it No. 17. As for the Big Ten, the Bruins’ 2027 class ranked fifth while USC came in third.
USC’s Battle to Retain Home-Grown Talent
As Lincoln Riley and the Trojans focus on the 2028 and 2029 recruiting pool, the biggest challenge they face is keeping in-state talent. The shift began in 2025 with the full picture coming together in 2026 when the Trojans brought in the No. 1 overall class.
For 2027, USC has a smaller class of 14 players – nine of which are from California. The class currently holds a national rank of No. 13 (247Sports) and No. 10 (On3/Rivals).
As for 2028, USC took a blow as they lost out on Bellflower receiver Austin Miller to Ohio State.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy