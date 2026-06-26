USC Trojans' Biggest Advantage in New Recruiting Strategy

From June 25 to June 28, a number of top recruits from the class of 2027 will be announcing their commitments, but the USC Trojans have already have a majority of their class committed:

Three-star cornerback Kelvin Millington

Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford

Three-star cornerback Stanley Peters Jr.

Four-star linebacker Sean Fox

Four-star quarterback Neiman Lawrence

Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow

Four-star receiver Osani Gayles

Four-star receiver Blake Wong

Four-star receiver Eric McFarland III

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

SEC programs such as Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and Texas A&M will be in contention for some of these players. Out of the ACC is Virginia Tech and national champion runner-ups Miami. Utah, Texas Tech, Houston and BYU are the competing Big 12 teams. From the Big Ten, Michigan, Ohio State Oregon and UCLA also have their names in the ring.

Missing out on the huge weekend will be the USC Trojans.

USC’s Strategy Behind 2027 Recruiting Class

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson with USC head football coach Lincoln Riley | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page

In 2026, Southern Cal signed 35 players built of two five-stars, 20 four-stars and 13 three-stars with 57-percent of players coming from in-state schools. The class earned the Trojans the No. 1 overall class in the nation and in the Big Ten. With in-coming freshmen that have potential to make an instant impact, the Trojans have shown they are going all in this season and the future.

With a huge splash in the 2026 cycle, many fans believed that the Trojans would do the same in the following cycle, instead general manager Chad Bowden and Lincoln Riley steered the Trojans a different direction.

The 2027 class had to be quality over quantity. With positions like receiver and defensive back nearly filled up, the Trojan coaching staff did not have to focus on depth, it was about acquiring blue-chip talent. Which they did in five-star athlete Honor Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown and four-star cornerback Danny Lang.

USC also had to be strategic with their NIL spending. In the previous cycle, USC was in a recruiting battle with Oregon and LSU for four-star tight end Chad Bowman. In the end Southern Cal became Bowman’s home, but it came with a price. For the 2027 class, Fa'alave-Johnson seems to be the expensive piece.

How the Trojans Secured The 2027 Class Early

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2027 linebacker Dylan Wafle and USC Trojans outside linebackers coach AJ Howard | Photo Courtesy of Dylan Wafle

As other programs are wrapping up their 2027 recruiting class, USC has spent the past month laying the foundation down for the 2028 and 2029 cycles.

The reason for the early signings has been USC’s ultra-aggressive approach – lock down home-grown talent before their senior year and publicize any-and-all practices and visits during the spring and summer. Rebuilding a talent pipeline within the Trinity League, specifically Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), has been key in retaining home talent.

Southern Cal has also maximized their official visit weekends (May 29-31, June 12-14). From meeting with staff, hanging out with current players and in-coming freshmen, exploring the greater Los Angeles area and media opportunities, USC made sure to come away with their commitment.

Three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle, four-star safety Gavin Williams and four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka are players secured following the official visit weekends.

USC's 14-player class of 2027 is currently made up of one five-star, eight four-stars and five three-stars, with 64-percent of the class coming from California. It is nationally ranked No. 13 by 247Sports and No. 10 by On3/Rivals.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.