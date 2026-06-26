USC Trojans' Biggest Recruiting Class Strength After Official Visits

The official visit season has come and gone. While most programs saw a wave of recruits head to their respective school, USC was the opposite.

For starters, the Trojans only had two weekends where they hosted high school prospects. Most schools had at least four.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The first one started on May 29, when the Trojans hosted 12 of their 13 commitments at the time. The second one started on June 12, when Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge commit Mekai Brown made his way out to Los Angeles.

USC also hosted Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, and landed a commitment from him after the weekend.

So, after the conclusion of official visits, what is the strength of the Trojans 2027 recruiting class?

USC Lands Impressive Secondary Haul

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

It started at the turn of the year when IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He was the first commit in the 2027 class.

USC had been in pursuit of San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson since he was in the eighth grade. The two-way superstar was a recruit the Trojans could not let get out of California.

General manager Chad Bowden, safeties coach Paul Gonzales, director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua were all involved in the pursuit of the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Trojans landed a commitment from Fa’alave-Johnson in March.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang was the second cornerback Southern Cal targeted very early. They were all-in with their pursuit of the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback according to 247Sports. The local star was on campus at least five times in a three-month span to start this year, which included a trip to the Coliseum in March that was just for him.

USC has four freshmen from Mater Dei who left a video message that was played inside the stadium for Lang. The visit sealed the deal and led to the Trojans landing a commitment from Lang over Oregon and Ohio State, reuniting him with his Washington, who transferred from Mater Dei in January. Lang’s relationship with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed was also a major factor in keeping him in Southern California.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams, the No. 6 safety according to 247Sports, was the final piece. Williams had been a frequent visitor at USC for the past year, but was in a heated recruiting battle with Notre Dame, Texas A&M and UCLA for the two-way star. Gonzales, assistant general manager Dre Brown and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel all played a major role in their pursuit of Williams, who announced his pledge last month.

Southern Cal had four defensive backs at the top of their recruiting board and landed all four. Each one is a top 100 prospect in the 2027 class according to 247Sports, and they all come from Southern California, solidifying the program as the dominant force in the state once again.

Stacking Classes in the Secondary

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

The Trojans' loaded secondary class in the 2027 cycle comes a year after landing an impressive haul in the 2026 cycle, headlined by cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill, the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN.

Hill is joined by a pair of local recruits in Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder in the cornerback room. Peyton Dyer primarily played nickel in the spring, but can also play safety. Joshua Holland took reps at nickel and safety in the spring, and safety Madden Riordan rounds out a talented group of newcomers to the backend of the defense.

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