USC Trailing Three Big Ten Teams in Updated Analytical Rankings

ESPN has released their top 25 Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for the 2026 college football season.

Where do the USC Trojans land on this list?

USC Trojans Ranked No. 13 in FPI

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC comes in at No. 13 in the country on ESPN’s FPI rankings. They are the No. 4 ranked team in the Big Ten. Here are the three Big Ten teams above them and their FPI ratings.

No. 1. Ohio State Buckeyes - 28.7

No. 4 Oregon Ducks - 25.3

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers - 23.1

No. 13 USC Trojans - 17.0

NEW: ESPN FPI ahead of the 2026 College Football Season📈📉https://t.co/ZX8MOnZxU2 pic.twitter.com/hfx54OWHPP — On3 (@On3) July 9, 2026

USC is coming off a 9-4 2025 season in coach Lincoln Riley’s fourth year at the helm in Los Angeles. The Trojans are still seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

There is reason for optimism that this will be the year USC finally makes the playoff. First of all, they are getting back their starting quarterback from last season, Jayden Maiava. He will be a redshirt senior in 2026.

In 2025, Maiava started all 13 games for the Trojans. He threw for 3,711 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Maiava was named Third-team All-Big Ten. He had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided it was best to run it back with the Trojans.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason for USC fans to be optimistic is the hire of Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator. Patterson is most well-known for his time as the coach of the TCU Horned Frogs from 2000-2021. He accumulated an overall record of 181-79 in Forth Worth, leading TCU to six conference titles.

Riley and Patterson are familiar with each other from their time coaching against each other in the Big 12 when Riley was at Oklahoma and Patterson was at TCU.

“Gary and I have had a good relationship for a long time. We've competed against each other so many times. A lot of big games. I've had a chance at head coaching meetings and all that in the past to strike up a really good relationship," Riley said on Always College Football. "I've always had as much respect for him defensively as anybody I've ever coached against.”

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speak before the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has built up momentum off the field in recruiting that they hope will translate to more wins in the near future. Their 2026 high school recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country.

While these players will be true freshman when the team takes the field in 2026, there could be some early contributions right away from players like five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle and five-star tight end Mark Bowman.

USC’s Playoff Odds

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportbook, USC has odds of +240 to make the College Football Playoff this season. It won’t be an easy road there as all three teams in the Big Ten ranked higher than USC in the FPI rankings are on their 2026 schedule.

USC will host Oregon and Ohio State and then go on the road to play Indiana.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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