USC Trojans Freshman Class Boosting Big Ten Potential

The USC Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, and that freshman class could make a major impact on the Trojans' ranking in the Big Ten next season, as well as in future seasons.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young Talent On The Offensive Line

In this 2026 recruiting class, one of the biggest takeaways was the emphasis that USC made on the trenches on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Trojans added offensive tackles Keenyi Pepe (four-star), Vlad Dyakonov (four-star), and Chase Deniz (three-star) in addition to interior offensive linemen Esun Tafa (four-star), Breck Kolojay (four-star), Kannon Smith (three-star), and John Fifita (three-star).

Landing these offensive line recruits means that USC has been able to add seven players across the offensive line, which could be very beneficial for the Trojans now and in the future.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One reason this offensive line class is so important is the fact that offensive tackle Elijah Paige is expected to declare for the NFL Draft and may need to be replaced for the 2027 season. With Paige entering what is expected to be his final season at USC, he could help mentor the young players like he was mentored to help develop them and allow the Trojans to maintain continuity on the offensive line for years to come.

In the Big Ten, building a strong offensive line is important, and with the unit that the Trojans have now, in addition to the new players that USC has coming in from the 2026 class, it does seem that USC is in a great position to continue being one of the more consistent offensive line units in the Big Ten and potentially in the country.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive Line Disruption

USC also did a great job adding talent on the defensive side of the ball, as the Trojans were able to bring in defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield (four-star), Tomuhini Topui (four-star), Braeden Jones (three-star), Jake Johnson (three-star), and Malik Brooks (three-star). USC did a great job adding talent on the edge as well with the additions of Luke Wafle (five-star), Simote Katoanga (four-star), Shaun Scott (four-star), and Andrew Williams (three-star).

When it comes to strengthening the defensive line on the interior and on the edge, this is something that could be very beneficial for USC, especially against some of the top competition in the Big Ten.

The interesting thing about the Trojans defensive line in this recruiting cycle is the fact that Wafle, as a freshman, could find himself competing for a starting role as soon as this coming season. In high school, Waffle was a very disruptive player as he recorded 37 tackles for loss and 23 sacks with the Hun School Raiders.

With that disruption, Wafle could play a key role in helping USC to become a much better defense against the run as well as put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Last season, the Trojans allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In terms of sacks, USC tallied 31 total sacks, ranking 35th in the nation.

In 2025, USC was not a horrible defense, but being in a conference like the Big Ten, being average up front is something that could set the Trojans back and limit their ability to compete for a conference title and potentially a Big Ten title.

So, with the emphasis that USC made on the defensive line, the Trojans have now been able to add great depth and players who could work into becoming future starters that could help Riley and USC to find sustained success.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Possible Quarterback Of The Future

The 2026 class also gives the Trojans a player who could be one of the new faces of the program at quarterback in Jonas Williams, with fellow quarterback Jayden Maiava expected to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft to begin his NFL career.

In college football, being able to have consistency at the quarterback position is one of the best things that a team can have, which is why Maiava and the Trojans have been able to take steps forward every season, which may result in a great 2026 performance with Maiava entering his third year under Riley.

When it comes to the development of Williams, learning from a player like Maiava for an entire season could be very beneficial while also taking the opportunities to pick up tips from the other quarterback in the room, Sam Huard, who has gained solid experience at the college level as well.

The experience that Maiava and Huard have to teach Williams could be exactly what he needs to adapt to the college game throughout the 2026 season and potentially be ready to take the reins when the 2027 season comes around to help USC continue to compete in the Big Ten and potentially make deep runs in the College Football Playoff.

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