Biggest Test For USC Trojans in the Regular Season

The USC Trojans enter their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley under pressure to break through and reach the College Football Playoff in what will be a competitive Big Ten conference. Several matchups on the Trojans' 2026 schedule will determine whether the Trojans make the CFP or finish yet another season with disappointment.

There is, however, one game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that could change everything for the Trojans. Here’s a breakdown of that matchup.

USC's Toughest Big Ten Opponent Of 2026 Season

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time since joining the Big Ten conference in 2024, the Trojans will face off against the Buckeyes. It’ll also be the first-ever meeting between Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day. The matchup has the potential to be a Halloween classic at the Coliseum and could be the most signature win of Riley’s coaching tenure with the Trojans.

Entering the 2026 season, the Buckeyes have redemption on their mind after falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. Star quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith both return to Ohio State as contenders to win the Heisman Trophy and look to help lead the Buckeyes back to the national championship.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Michigan on Nov. 29. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These two players will present the biggest challenge for the Trojans' defense, which in its first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will need to step up in USC’s marquee matchups, including the one against the Buckeyes, to help them reach the CFP.

Depending on what happens in their other previous marquee game at the Coliseum on Sept. 26 against the Oregon Ducks, a win over the Buckeyes could be what clinches a spot in the CFP for the Trojans and the Big Ten championship game.

While defense is key to knocking off the Buckeyes on Halloween, the Trojans' high-powered offense will also need to win the battle against an Ohio State defense that has the potential to be a talented group despite the offseason losses.

Jayden Maiava's Impact to Upset Against Ohio State

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava returns to the Trojans with massive expectations following an impressive first full season as USC’s starter. During the 2025 season, in which the Trojans fell short of reaching the CFP with a 9-3 overall record, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a QBR of 89.9.

Now entering the 2026 season as an underrated contender to win the Heisman Trophy, one of the biggest keys will be his performance in some of the Trojans' top games that will determine their CFP aspirations.

Maiava can't afford to commit turnovers in these games, as it was an issue in the Trojans' three regular-season losses in 2025. In those losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks, Maiava threw a combined five interceptions, with several of those turnovers coming in key moments in the game.

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