Three USC Trojans Stand Out As Biggest Weapons To Threaten In Big Ten Conference
After numerous preseason polls and predictions have come across the internet, the USC Trojans have found themselves both favored and overlooked.
What the college football world knows is that Lincoln Riley is potentially on the hot seat... Another 7-6 season could threaten his career. Secondly, the Trojans are losing credibility, for a program with rich history of success and west coast dominance, their spark is lost and leaves Trojan fans desperate for a winning season.
For college football analyst Greg McElroy, the Trojans are on the rise. McElroy's analysis stems from numerous aspects of Riley's team, including weapons on offense -- particularly quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
"What I love are their weapons. These guys have weapons all over the field. And it it starts at quarterback. We think Maiava at quarterback -- his mobility and the way he played down the stretch, some of the throws that he executed down the stretch were ridiculously impressive." McElroy said on an episode of Always College Football.
"Now he's got an entire off season to develop rapport with his wide receivers who are excellent, and a better understanding of how Lincoln Riley wants him to execute the offense. I think Maiava has a chance to have a breakthrough type of season for the USC Trojans," McElroy said.
McElory sees improvement and growth being executed on the field this year. The offseason was spent putting together the new offseason including wide receiver Prince Strachan and running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan.
Lemon and Lane have gained plenty of attention this offseason after a successful bowl victory over SEC's Texas A&M. McElroy views the duo as dangerous, and difference makers for Riley's offense.
"Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, they're one of the best one-two punches in the entire Big Ten. Lane finished second in the Big Ten last year with 12 touchdowns. Lemon led USC in receptions and yards for all of last season. They're looking to really break through and kind of take their game to the next level." McElroy said.
USC's defense causes some concern after the Trojans have to replace eight starters from last season. Can defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn continue the defense improvement? In season one under Lynn, the Trojans were successfully able to shave off an average of 10 points per game.
What defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn did in just one year at the helm of the defense stands out on paper. He dropped their points allowed per game from 34.1 to 21.2 and brought the Trojans' previous 116th total defense ranking up to 65th.
While he was missing star linebacker Eric Gentry for most of it due to injuries, safety Kamari Ramsey and young Kameryn Fountain -- who impressed Lynn as a freshman -- filled the void of Gentry. Lynn also boasts freshman Jakheem Stewart -- a 6-foot-6 270 defensive end who should see the field plenty.
With a loaded roster full of young talent and transfers, the Trojans are positioning themselves as serious contenders this season -- especially now that Riley is familiar with his Big Ten opponents. The pressure is on to deliver, or else the Trojans could land to where they started.