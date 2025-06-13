USC Trojans Underrated Running Backs? Eli Sanders, Waymond Jordan Set For Break Out Season
The USC Trojans' running back room is undergoing a major transition with the departures of Woody Marks to the NFL Draft and Quinten Joyner to the transfer portal.
When both starters opted out of the Trojans Bowl game last season, running backs A’Marion Peterson and Bryan Jackson rose to the occasion.
“We were excited about how Bryan (Jackson) and AP played in the bowl game, they did some really good things when they had their moment to step up,” Riley said. “They’re physical backs who know our system really well, we really worked hard to try and get them in the best shape of their lives and their bodies are really progressing.”
Despite Peterson’s transfer to UTSA after two seasons with the Trojans, Riley turned to the portal and the young incoming talent to help add depth to a room that includes Jackson and redshirt freshman King Miller.
Riley landed New Mexico State Eli Sanders and Hutchinson Community College junior Waymond Jordan in the transfer portal. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans welcomed four-star Harry Dalton III and Riley Wormley as true freshman who could have an impact.
Following Trojan spring practices, the two foreseen favorites to lead the backfield are Jordan and Sanders.
“Obviously you add in the two older guys right now with Eli and Waymo. Those are two different skill sets, and a little different body types. Waymond’s really compact and really kinda moves effortlessly, obviously a ton of production at (Hutchinson Community College).” Riley said. “Eli’s explosive, I mean you see it jump off the tape already.”
After a breakthrough season with New Mexico State, Sanders joins the Trojans for his final year of eligibility. In 2024, Sanders rushed for 1,063 yards on 147 carries, 134 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Jordan, the 2024 NJCAA National Offensive player of the year and No. 1 JUCO running back in the portal, enters FBS with plenty of talent with the numbers to prove it. Last season, Jordan rushed for 1,614 yards averaging 134 yards per game, and scored 20 touchdowns across 12 games with the Blue Dragons.
Alongside the talented veteran running backs are freshman Wormley and Dalton – two impressive athletes whose performances bring talent and skill to an already loaded running back room.
Dalton, a former quarterback from Virginia, is set to transition to running back at USC, adding versatility to the Trojans roster. In high school, Dalton produced 5,939 passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, 5,143 rushing yards and 93 rushing touchdowns.
Wormley, from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, dominated on the ground averaging 10.6 yards per carry and rushed for 19 touchdowns his junior year. As a senior, Wormley rushed for 11 touchdowns until a knee injury prematurely ended his season.
“Excited to see King (Miller) and excited to get Riley Wormley healthy. It’s a good group and it will be fun to see how this plays out,” Riley said. “I think (this is) maybe as diverse a room we’ve had here at USC in terms of the varying skill sets and experience levels. It’s going to be a lot of fun to find out what these guys do well and how the room shakes out.”