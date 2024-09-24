USC Trojans Standout Linebacker Eric Gentry Among Best Defenders In College Football
Eric Gentry, an outside linebacker for the USC Trojans, is a unique player. The 6’6 215 pound senior from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania transferred from Arizona State after the 2021 season and has been a key member of the Trojans defense since. After being a standout on two abysmal defenses, Gentry is now leading the way on a revamped Trojan defense.
Despite the Trojans' loss, Gentry had arguably the best performance of his football career against the Michigan Wolverines. Gentry amassed 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. With 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, Gentry is not only a standout for the Trojans, but amongst the best defensive players nationally.
Those 6.5 tackles for loss rank tied for first in the Big Ten Conference and second nationally according to NCAA.com. Gentry also boasts a 78.5 Pro Football Focus grade which ranks fourth amongst linebackers in the loaded Big Ten Conference with some of the best defenses in the country.
The numbers are one thing, but watching Gentry play is the real treat. At 6’6 Gentry has a frame more customary to that of a basketball small forward. To see the physical nature he plays with while having a frame like that is incredibly unusual. To be able to play with leverage and either spill or scrape over consistently and make tackles is impressive.
First-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been a huge part of the USC Trojans defensive improvement. Lynn, in part, credits Gentry and his ability to get the quick turnaround.
“Just with his versatility you know? He’s a guy that can do a lot of things. So, each week it might look a little different, but you can do just about anything with a guy his size and speed.” Lynn said earlier this season.
That’s an emphatic endorsement from Lynn who has coached in the National Football League for multiple years and been around the best athletes in the world. To be a player that stands out in those aspects to a coach like Lynn highlights rare ability.
"He's been really engaged, high energy, as he always is, and I think he's taken to our new defensive staff and scheme and certainly his new teammates very well.” Coach Lincoln Riley said about Gentry after the Utah State game.
To have the belief of the staff is one thing, but to prove that belief right and produce at the level Gentry has is another. If he continues at this pace, he’ll not only be in line for some major award nominations and honors, he’ll be a legitimate next-level prospect.
All-22 Cutups:
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question
MORE: USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Trojans Plummet After Loss At Michigan
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Makai Lemon, Lake McRee Timeline for Return?
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Breaks Rookie Franchise Record In Loss
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines