USC Trojans' Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane: Top Wide Receiver Duo In College Football?
The USC Trojans lost some big names in the NCAA Transfer Portal, including three wide receivers. With the loss of three players, the offense in 2025 could be worrisome for the Trojans, but USC may end up having one of the top wide receiver duos in college football.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson to the portal. Despite the loss, the Trojans are entering the 2025 season with a solid wide receiver duo that involves Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
The Trojans did not have a receiver go for over 1,000 yards in 2024 but had a strong group of players. While Branch may have been a big name, Lemon and Lane led the offense and proved they could lead the team during the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies.
During the Las Vegas Bowl, USC was without the three transfer receivers, setting the stage for Lemon and Lane. Lane finished the game with seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the season with 525 receiving yards and led the team with 12 touchdown receptions.
Lane is entering his third season with the Trojans and looking to help lead his team to more wins, after finishing the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, going 5-4 in Big Ten conference play.
“It’s nice to get in the end zone but at the end of the day, you always want to win for your team and it’s not like every single one of those games that I scored we won, so I just think learning to be better for my teammates and be somebody that they can depend on is always a goal of mine,” Lane said during spring practices.
Lemon may not have reached the end zone during the Las Vegas Bowl, but he had a strong performance as well. He finished the matchup against the Aggies with six receptions for 99 yards. Lemon led the Trojans with 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Lemon is also entering his third season with the program, ready to take on more of a leadership role with the team.
“You know, every time we step on the field as a whole receiver group, you know we’re just trying to, you know, better the team in a positive way,” Lemon said during spring practices. “Being an older guy, you know a junior ... them young guys are going to automatically look to the older guys to, you know have to set an example.”
The Trojans are heading into the 2025 season with quarterback Jayden Maiava set to lead the team. Maiava started the last five games of the season, going 4-1 and leading the Trojans to a big comeback win in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Having a full offseason to practice with Maiava and the five games last season, Lemon and Lane have an opportunity to start the season on a high note and become one of the top receiving cores.
While the Trojans will have Lemon and Lane to lead the team, USC did bring in transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan from Boise State. Strachan is set to become a solid third-option receiver on the field that will open up the offense.
The USC Trojans will kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears.