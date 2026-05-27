USC’s Boobie Feaster's Trajectory Could Mirror Rising College Stars

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams took college football by storm in the fall of 2024. Williams, a five-star recruit, reclassified and was sensational his freshman season, earning second-team All-American honors at just 17 years old.

Last season, Miami receiver Malachi Toney was a fixture of the Miami Hurricanes' offense in their run to the National Championship game. Toney led the country in receptions and earned first-team All-ACC and ACC Rookie of the Year honors. He also reclassified and began the season at 17 years old.

The Next Great USC Trojans Receiver?

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC four-star receiver Boobie Feaster is younger than both. He officially arrived at Southern Cal on Thursday, May 21, and celebrated his 17th birthday two days later.

Feaster was a phenom in middle school. He routinely shone at college camps and national combines against high school juniors and seniors when he was 13 years old. Feaster received his first offer in the seventh grade, and then they quickly came pouring in. Before he ever suited up for DeSoto (Texas) in the fall of 2023, Feaster held 28 offers, including one from the Trojans.

To put into perspective how long he’s been on the radar, Feaster first met USC head coach Lincoln Riley and receivers coach Dennis Simmons when they were still at Oklahoma.

Feaster blossomed into one of the most decorated players from the state of Texas in recent memory. The 6-1, 185-pound receiver is a three-time MaxPreps All-American and two-time state champion at the 6A level. He even shone at cornerback his senior year during DeSoto’s state championship run this past season.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before he reclassified, Feaster was ranked as the No. 1 receiver, a five-star recruit, and a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 class. The Trojans viewed him as a player who could be a difference maker from day one.

He was one of three freshmen from their No. 1 class that wasn’t on campus for spring practice, but USC made sure their uber-talented receiver could hit the ground running when he arrived. Feaster made three separate visits in the spring, which also included attending four practices. The Trojans' freshman receiver went through a normal routine as if he were on the team. From position and team meetings to receiving treatment. Everything except taking part in the actual practice.

Revamped Wide Receiver Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sophomore Tanook Hines returns are finishing third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, is expected to start opposite him on the outside, but not without plenty of competition.

Anderson has experience and production at the Power Four level. His transition into the Trojans' offense this spring was seamless, but he’s going to have to fend off a talented pair of freshmen in fall camp.

Even while playing at the highest level of competition in Texas, Feaster was moving at a different speed than his competition. He looked more like a receiver who should be playing on Saturdays, rather than someone who should be a high school junior.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt starred at Mater Dei (Calif.), a premier high school football program in Orange County. The Trojans viewed the No. 5 receiver and No. 35 overall prospect according to Rivals as another immediate impact player at receiver. The 6-2, 195-pound Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive target with a college-ready frame. He and Feaster will have a role in the offense this season. The question is just how much.

Tron Baker and Luc Weaver are another pair of freshmen wideouts who had a great spring. Sophomore Corey Simms saw action in all 13 games as a special teams contributor last season and is vying for a bigger role on offense.

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