Three Freshmen Receivers Ready to Make Immediate Impact for USC Trojans

USC chose not to go heavy in the transfer portal after to replace Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane after losing them to the NFL.

A big reason why is because of the six receivers they signed in their top-ranked class in the 2026 cycle. An impressive group of pass-catchers that USC believes can be instant impact players for quarterback Jayden Maiava this fall.

Trent Mosley Turns Heads in Spring Practice

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Four-star receiver Trent Mosley has drawn comparisons to Lemon because of their similar stature and overall skill set. However, Mosley doesn’t just resemble Lemon with his physical traits but also with his approach to the game off the field and his practice habits.

"The thing about Trent is he's not a one trick pony, he can do everything," said USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. "He's physically strong, he's fast, he's got great ball skills. He does a great job of breaking a route off. He does a great job of setting DB's up. He's got a really good catch radius for a guy that's not 6-foot-4 and just extremely strong and competitive.

"The thing that I'd love to give Trent the most credit for is not just the plays that he made in practice but the way that he prepared himself each day to go out there and execute what he's doing on every play. And for a freshman that just got here, I think that was the most impressive thing. Just the lack of mental mistakes."

Mosley burst onto the scene during his freshman season at Santa Margarita (Calif.) and then became a household name as a sophomore when he was named Trinity League Offensive Player of the Year.

This past fall, Mosley reshaped the hierarchy in Southern California. He put together a remarkable run in the CIF playoffs, which included accounting for 10 total touchdowns en route to leading the Eagles to an Open Division state championship, and being named a MaxPreps first team All-American and the California Player of the Year.

The local star was moving at a different speed than the rest of the premier competition Santa Margarita faced on that run. That carried over to USC this spring. Assistant coaches and veterans on both sides of the ball had lofty praise for Mosley, who has emerged as a strong candidate to be a day one starter in the slot.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Makes Early Impression

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The buzz around Kayden Dixon-Wyatt grew after the very first practice and never stopped. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product quickly showed this spring why the Trojans never stopped pursuing the once Ohio State commit last fall.

“Made a lot of plays, especially things down the field, vertical throws and contested type catches,” said Huard. “Has a really good knack for the football, strong hands. Another guy too, that I know our quarterbacks had developed a lot of confidence in. He works hard at it.

“You can tell from the day that he got here, football is really important to him. Obviously, coming from a program that that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dixon-Wyatt was rated as the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 5 receiver according to Rivals. Dixon-Wyatt gives the Trojans an explosive target with position flexibility. He’s a good route runner and turns into a running back with the ball in his hands after the catch.

From talking with people at Mater Dei and those that spent time around the program last fall, there is an overwhelming belief that the best receiver coming out of the national powerhouse was Dixon-Wyatt. A room that also included Ohio State five-star freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Boobie Feaster Upgrades USC’s Receiver Room

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boobie Feaster will officially arrive on campus Thursday. The No. 40 overall prospect and No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is decorated player in the state of Texas, having been named a three-time MaxPreps All-American and two-time state champion in three years.

Feaster had been highly sought-after since he was in the seventh grade. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Feaster held nearly 30 offers before he reached high school. High-profile programs were in the mix early. He was originally, a five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 cycle, before he reclassified to the 2026 cycle.

He may only be 17 years old this fall, but the DeSoto (Texas) product is ready to step in from day one and make an impact and USC has treated it as such. Feaster made three trips to Los Angeles and attended four practices this spring. He went through position and team meetings and treatment with the athletic staff. The Trojans also gave him a strength and conditioning plan to follow at home this semester.

A three-level receiving threat, Feaster caught 185 passes and 42 touchdowns in his three seasons at the 6A level in Texas. He and Dixon-Wyatt will continue pushing to be day one starters themselves at one of the outside receiver positions but will undoubtedly be a valuable part of the rotation as true freshman.

Freshmen Receiver Class

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

Tron Baker is someone that shouldn’t be counted out to find a spot in the rotation as a freshman. He was the first receiver the Trojans offered in the 2026 class and then he became their first commit. Baker’s name was constantly brought up by veterans and USC staff members the second half of spring practice as a player that was standing out.

Luc Weaver has a great blend of size and speed. The four-star recruit could certainly be a player that makes a contribution on special teams this fall. And three-star recruit Roderick Tezeno will enroll this summer. The 6-foot-2 Louisiana native has great length and a basketball background.

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