USC's Three Candidates to Lead Receiver Room Next Season
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Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley appeared to be under a significant amount of pressure to perform at the highest level of college football and potentially make a run at a College Football Playoff berth.
In order to have a great showing next season, the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava is something that will play a significant role. For Maiava to play well, he needs receivers he can rely on to consistently get the ball to. Below are the leading candidates for USC’s top three receivers heading into 2026.
Tanook Hines
Following last season, it seems that wide receiver Tanook Hines has established a solid chemistry with Maiava and could be poised to become the Trojans number one target.
In Hines’ 2025 campaign with USC, he recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the season, Hines showed that he could be relied upon while being the third option behind Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who have made their way to the NFL.
One of Hines’ best performances was no doubt in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, where he racked up six receptions for 163 yards. With Lemon and Lane opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Hines put his talent on full display and showcased why he can become a number one option.
Standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, Hines has the frame to be able to line up all over the field, which should give Riley great flexibility as a player to draw a place for him in the slot or on the outside. Hines could have a similar play style to Lemon with his ability to make contested catches and use his speed to create explosive plays against the defense. could have a similar play style to Lemon with his ability to make contested catches and use his speed to create explosive plays against the defense.
As Hines heads into next season, his ability to line up all across the field and use his size against the defense should help him to continue building chemistry with Maiava and could help him to potentially become USC’s top perimeter target in a very competitive Big Ten conference.
Terrell Anderson
With the losses of Lemon and Lane, USC looked to the transfer portal to find new weapons and found NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.
Anderson is a player who could fit right into USC’s offense with his ability to stretch the field vertically, but also run routes underneath to create explosive plays. With Anderson's size standing at 6-2 and 204 pounds, he has the ability, like Hines, to line up on the outside or in the slot. The flexibility that Riley has with the duo of Hines and Anderson could be something that helps the Trojans to create significant matchup problems for opposing defenses.
In Anderson‘s 2025 campaign with NC State, he totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. On the perimeter, Anderson showed that he could make plays over the top of defenses, but also could create yards after catch in space.
If Anderson and Maiava can establish a great connection, he could work into being a very dangerous threat in the red zone to replace what USC lost in their NFL receivers, and could become a great option to create explosive plays when the Trojans absolutely need a play to be made.
Zacharyus Williams
Another great option for USC at receiver is Zacharyus Williams, who hopes to have a much more significant role than he had in 2025 with the Trojans.
Last season with USC, Williams recorded three receptions for 80 yards. While Williams did not have a ton of production, he was able to make explosive plays when he got the ball in his hands, as he averaged 26.7 yards per reception.
In addition to Williams' ability to create explosive plays, he also has solid size like Hines Anne Anderson as he stands at 6-2 and 195 pounds. With Williams’ size, he also can lineup in a variety of spots, but may be best used as someone who can stretch the defense over the top and become a contested catch candidate when USC needs to convert on a key third or fourth down.
If Williams can use his size and speed to add another element to USC’s offense, he definitely has the opportunity to break out for the Trojans and become one of Maiava’s more reliable targets moving forward.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94