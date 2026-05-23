USC's Three Candidates to Lead Receiver Room Next Season

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley appeared to be under a significant amount of pressure to perform at the highest level of college football and potentially make a run at a College Football Playoff berth.

In order to have a great showing next season, the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava is something that will play a significant role. For Maiava to play well, he needs receivers he can rely on to consistently get the ball to. Below are the leading candidates for USC’s top three receivers heading into 2026.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines

Following last season, it seems that wide receiver Tanook Hines has established a solid chemistry with Maiava and could be poised to become the Trojans number one target.

In Hines’ 2025 campaign with USC, he recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the season, Hines showed that he could be relied upon while being the third option behind Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who have made their way to the NFL.

One of Hines’ best performances was no doubt in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, where he racked up six receptions for 163 yards. With Lemon and Lane opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Hines put his talent on full display and showcased why he can become a number one option.

Standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, Hines has the frame to be able to line up all over the field, which should give Riley great flexibility as a player to draw a place for him in the slot or on the outside. Hines could have a similar play style to Lemon with his ability to make contested catches and use his speed to create explosive plays against the defense. could have a similar play style to Lemon with his ability to make contested catches and use his speed to create explosive plays against the defense.

As Hines heads into next season, his ability to line up all across the field and use his size against the defense should help him to continue building chemistry with Maiava and could help him to potentially become USC’s top perimeter target in a very competitive Big Ten conference.

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Terrell Anderson

With the losses of Lemon and Lane, USC looked to the transfer portal to find new weapons and found NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

Anderson is a player who could fit right into USC’s offense with his ability to stretch the field vertically, but also run routes underneath to create explosive plays. With Anderson's size standing at 6-2 and 204 pounds, he has the ability, like Hines, to line up on the outside or in the slot. The flexibility that Riley has with the duo of Hines and Anderson could be something that helps the Trojans to create significant matchup problems for opposing defenses.

In Anderson‘s 2025 campaign with NC State, he totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. On the perimeter, Anderson showed that he could make plays over the top of defenses, but also could create yards after catch in space.

If Anderson and Maiava can establish a great connection, he could work into being a very dangerous threat in the red zone to replace what USC lost in their NFL receivers, and could become a great option to create explosive plays when the Trojans absolutely need a play to be made.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zacharyus Williams

Another great option for USC at receiver is Zacharyus Williams, who hopes to have a much more significant role than he had in 2025 with the Trojans.

Last season with USC, Williams recorded three receptions for 80 yards. While Williams did not have a ton of production, he was able to make explosive plays when he got the ball in his hands, as he averaged 26.7 yards per reception.

In addition to Williams' ability to create explosive plays, he also has solid size like Hines Anne Anderson as he stands at 6-2 and 195 pounds. With Williams’ size, he also can lineup in a variety of spots, but may be best used as someone who can stretch the defense over the top and become a contested catch candidate when USC needs to convert on a key third or fourth down.

If Williams can use his size and speed to add another element to USC’s offense, he definitely has the opportunity to break out for the Trojans and become one of Maiava’s more reliable targets moving forward.

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