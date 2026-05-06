USC Freshman Receiver Boobie Feaster Provides Rare Insight on His Recruitment, Goals

Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, incoming USC freshman receiver Ethan Feaster was four years old when his family started calling him Boobie.

Of course, the name Boobie, is widely popular amongst football fans because of the real-life portrayal of former Permian (Texas) star running back James “Boobie” Miles in the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights.”

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the game-winning drive of his flag football championship game when he was four years old, Feaster, who was just playing defense, used the famous line from the movie on his coach, “If you want to win, put Boobie in” and from there everyone started calling him Boobie.

Feaster began writing down his football goals when he was six years old. Even today, Feaster still writes down his goals, except now, he puts them on his bathroom mirror. When he accomplishes them, he puts up new ones.

“I’m a big believer when you write stuff down it’ll come true if you really have faith in it,” Feaster said. “That’s all my parents ever told me. I know if I have faith in God and I do the work, everything is going to work out.”

Boobie Feaster Catches the Eye of Top Programs Early

USC Trojans freshman receiver Boobie Feaster and USC coach Lincoln Riley | Courtesy of Boobie Feaster

Feaster's family relocated from Louisiana to Texas when he was in the fifth grade for a better opportunity in football. He received his first offer from Incarnate Word when he was in the seventh grade, and then TCU became Feaster's first Power Four offer when he was at the school’s Mega Camp heading into the eighth grade.

In fact, Feaster received six offers that day and the scholarships continued to pour in. Before he even played a down of varsity football, Feaster held 28 offers. USC, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, Georgia and Miami were among the top programs that threw their hat in the ring for the rising star in the Lone Star State. Even at that age, the talent was undeniable.

Feaster’s relationship with Trojans receivers coach Dennis Simmons began when he was middle school and Simmons was coaching at Oklahoma. Feaster visited USC the summer before freshman year, following Simmons and Riley’s first season at Southern Cal. He bonded with Simmons’ son, Kannon, helping him with his math homework. A visit Feaster says with the turning point in his relationship with Simmons.

When Feaster arrived at DeSoto (Texas) his freshman year, one of the premier high schools in the state under the direction coach Claude Mathis, nothing was given, he had to earn everything. Many times, when a recruit receives college offers at a young age, they become complacent. Feaster is the complete opposite. He’s always working on his craft, physically and mentally.

“Everybody got skill once you get to a certain level," Feaster said. "I feel like what separated me was learning the plays like a quarterback does and in the film room.”

Feaster is a student of the game, which allowed him to quickly shine at the high school level. He reeled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors and helped guide an undefeated DeSoto team to a Texas 6A D-II state championship at 14 years old. The following season, Feaster recorded 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

Recruitment of Boobie Feaster

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feaster was originally rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class. However, heading into his junior season, Feaster made the decision to reclassify to the 2026 class. A big reason why was the tax on his body after two long seasons playing in the state of Texas. Also, Feaster has also been mature for his age and felt he was ready to make the jump.

He consulted with Simmons and other coaches that were recruiting him and they said it was a good move for him, which would mean Feaster will be 17 years old his entire freshman season in college.

Feaster scheduled four official visits with USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU. He took his visit with the Trojans in early June, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams made the trip from Illinois to Southern California to specifically recruit Feaster, even though his visit was scheduled the following weekend. Feaster had no idea that Williams was going to be in town.

"Understanding that I got a quarterback that supported me and really wanted me to come was definitely big," Feaster said.

When the Trojans flipped Williams from West Coast rival Oregon in late February 2025, the Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) product was relentless in his pursuit of bringing other top prospects to Los Angeles and Feaster was high on the priority list. The Trojans freshman quarterback would be in contact with Feaster every day. Any chance Williams had an opportunity to recruit Feaster, he was on top of it. On his visit, USC rolled out of the red carper for the highly coveted receiver.

"It was surreal, nothing that I was used to," Feaster said. "I come from Shreveport, Louisiana. I don't see places like that."

In the end it came down to USC and Texas A&M. And ultimately his relationship with Riley and Simmons was the difference and Feaster announced his pledge to the Trojans on the Fourth of July.

Prolific Senior Season

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feaster had his eyes set on finishing his high school career on a high note. He felt like DeSoto left a second consecutive state championship on the table and they had a better team in 2024 than the one that went undefeated and won a state championship in 2023.

So, in 2025, the USC commit was on a mission. After two All-American seasons, Feaster was moving at a different speed than the rest of competition. The 16-year-old Feaster was a dominant player from start to finish at the 6A level, reeling in 100 receptions for 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“Experience is the biggest thing, if you have experience that’s the best teacher," Feaster said.

Feaster was a two-way star his senior season, playing cornerback in big games for DeSoto. In the state championship, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Feaster put one final stamp on a decorated high school when he caught 10 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, which earned him Offensive MVP honors.

Feaster racked up the accolades this past fall, which included being named a MaxPreps first team All-American, a perfect three for three in his career. He left DeSoto has the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He was named a team captain for Under All-American and Polynesian Game, two premier All-Star games for the top high school prospects in the country.

It's the latest set of goals that Feaster has been able to cross off.

The incoming Trojans freshman will officially enroll on May 21 and has already set some ambitious goals for his career in the Cardinal and Gold. Feaster wants to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Freshman All-American and help lead USC to the College Football Playoff. He wants to win two Biletnikoff Awards, presented annually to the top receiver in college football, just like Michael Crabtree did under Simmons and Riley in 2008-09 at Texas Tech and of course, win a national championship.

Feaster has never been shy about his goals. And just like he's done all his life, Feaster won't stop working until it becomes a reality.

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