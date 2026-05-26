USC Builds Momentum With Four-Star Safety Recruiting Target

Heading into the summer, the USC Trojans' 2028 recruiting class has grown to 78 offerees. Now the Trojans will have a chance to sign a California native to their secondary, which is a position of need. So far, only 13 defensive backs have received offers, but securing four-star safety Jalen Flowers might persuade others to join.

Flowers, who plays out of Palos Verdes High School, has already visited Southern Cal six times, according to On3, with the latest unofficial visit taking place in March. Flowers plans to stop by USC again during his summer-visit schedule, but the Trojans will need to make the pen hit paper with the big-name programs Flowers will be visiting.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jalen Flowers: Four-Star Safety

On3/Rivals and 247Sports have Flowers as a four-star recruit and ranked as one of the best safeties in the nation – No. 6 and No. 11, respectively. He is also a top-five recruit in the state of California.

Coming in at 6-2, 180 pounds, Flowers shows off impressive speed and reach. He has the ability to get the ball at its highest point or break on a route to bring in an interception. His best trait is his ability to read offenses. Opposing quarterbacks can't seem to shake him off with their eyes. He sniffs out screens and route breaks. Most importantly, he is not afraid to make contact first.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his freshman season at Brentwood School (Calif.), Flowers recorded 26 total tackles (13 solo), eight pass breakups and an interception in 13 games. He even racked up 14 receptions for 174 yards and 41 rushing yards for two total touchdowns on offense.

Last season’s performance at Palos Verdes officially put him on the scene. In 14 games, Flowers racked up 50 total tackles (27 solo), three pass breakups and five interceptions. He continued playing wide receiver and finished the season with 503 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jalen Flowers' Summer Schedule and Competing Offers

In total, the rising junior has 36 offers, per 247Sports. Flowers has in-state interest from California, Stanford, San Diego State and crosstown rival UCLA. As for Big Ten opponents, Oregon, Nebraska and Ohio State are names USC fans should be wary of. Coming out of the SEC are Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

As for Flowers’ summer schedule, Flowers revealed to On3 that he will be visiting Texas at the end of the month (May 29) and in June, he will be visiting USC (June 11) and Notre Dame (June 15). He is still working on dates for visits to Oregon, Georgia and UCLA.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This will be Flowers’ second visit with the Longhorns. He met with Texas back in April and noted how he was impressed with how many young players can make an immediate impact on the team. It will also be Flowers' second meeting with Notre Dame and Georgia, but his first on-campus visits to both schools. Previously, both programs met with Flowers during spring ball practices.

USC Trojans Remains a Strong Favorite

Compared to all the offers and visits coming Flowers way, USC is still the school to beat. On top of the number of visits, Flowers has already taken a liking to the new defensive staff in Gary Patterson and Paul Gonzales.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gonzales spent 13 seasons with Patterson at Texas Christian. During his time at TCU, Gonzales elevated the likes of Ranthony Texada, Tre’Von Moehrig, Ar’Darius Washington and Vernon Scott to All-Big 12 Team honors and awards.

Patterson’s 4-2-5 defense is also a scheme that fits with Flowers’ traits. With shutdown-ability, speed, and length, Flowers could assume the star nickel position or remain at safety to read routes and control his quarter of the field.

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