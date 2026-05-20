New USC Coach Looks to Elevate Returning Safety Christian Pierce

USC hired new safeties coach Paul Gonzales this offseason to replace Doug Belk. The Trojans coach is a longtime assistant under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, having spent three seasons as a GA at TCU and then another decade as a cornerbacks or safeties coach for the Horned Frogs.

This past season he served as the defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach at Baylor. So, when the opportunity came up to reunite with Patterson this offseason, he immediately jumped at the chance to work with his mentor again.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Gonzales has coached multiple All-Conference and All-American players over the years, most notably 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner, former TCU safety Tre’Von Moehrig.

With the Trojans, he inherits senior safety Christian Pierce, who missed the entire spring as he recovered from shoulder surgery. Gonzales has not been able to work with Pierce on the field, but he was intrigued by his film last season and has taken notice of his approach this spring.

“I think he’s a really physical player," Gonzales said. "You can tell he's a good communicator. He directs traffic. Doesn't ever really seem to be out of position or bust in coverages. Excited to work with him. What I've seen from him so far this spring, he's very vigilant, and that's been good to see. I'll look over and his eyes are on what's happening on the field, or just talking to younger players, giving encouragement, coaching. Really just operating like a vet. His general makeup breeds veteran, and there's like a calming presence about him.”

Pierce got some light work in with Patterson at the very end of spring and was able to do the same with Gonzales just before the team departed for a short time this summer.

Christian Pierce Steps Up in 2025

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Pierce could have transferred after primary playing special teams his first two seasons. And in this era of college football, it would have been the easy move.

The Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product wasn’t even projected to start in 2025 after the Trojans brought over NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald to start alongside Kamari Ramsey. However, after multiple injuries to the nickel position in fall camp, USC moved Ramsey to that spot and Pierce was inserted into the lineup.

Pierce recorded 64 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble last season. He became the new vocal leader in the secondary when Fitzgerald and Ramsey suffered injuries in mid-November. A role he stepped into seamlessly because of his veteran status and learning from the two guys around him.

That role is now a permanent one in 2026 and it’s important as ever. In Patterson’s defense there are two different calls every play, one for the front and another for the secondary. Communication is essential and having a veteran presence like Pierce is big for the Trojans.

Importance of Safety Position

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The safety has to be the quarterback of the defense. And a common thing amongst Patterson’s successful defenses during his run at TCU was having an impact player in the backend of his defense.

Pierce became a starter last season but still has some big shoes to fill. Ramsey was arguably the most important player on the Trojans defense the past two seasons and his absence was felt anytime he wasn’t in the lineup. His versatility, football IQ, leadership and overall performance is a lot to replace. Fitzgerald was a first team All-Big Ten and Consensus All-American in his lone season at USC.

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