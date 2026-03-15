Notable Recruits Who Visited USC During Second Week of Spring Practice

Spring is a pivotal time for recruiting, and as the USC Trojans wrapped up its second week of practice, they hosted another impressive list of prospects from multiple cycles.

Who made their way to practice this past week?

Early Week Visits

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

2028 Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety and top 100 recruit Jalen Flowers was on campus Tuesday for the second straight week.

Sandra Day O'Connor (Ariz.) running back Jeremy Adeyanju attended practice on Wednesday. USC is battling Washington for the four-star recruit in the 2027 class. Five-star running Tahmere Brown made the cross-country trip on Wednesday. The Philadelphia native is the No. 2 running back in the 2028 class.

Former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer made his way to practice on Wednesday. Three players from his Open Division state championship team are freshman at USC in receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder. Defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade is a 2027 commit and the Trojans have targeted several 2028 recruits from the prominent high school.

The biggest visit early in the week came on Wednesday night when Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang made his way back to USC for the fourth time since last Wednesday.

The Trojans had something special in store for Lang, which included a walk around the Coliseum at sunset and a special video on the Jumbotron. USC did the same thing for his former Mater Dei teammates last season, freshman tight end Mark Bowman and Tomuhini Topui, as well as linebacker Talanoa Ili.

Following his latest visit, Lang moved up his commitment date from early July to Saturday, March 21, and the Trojans have become the heavy favorite to land the blue-chip prospect over Oregon.

Massive Friday Visitor List

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans saw their sidelines filled on Friday with local high schools and top prospects making their way to campus.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder was back at USC for the second consecutive week. The Oregon commit is on flip watch this spring.

Southern Cal hosted another pair of local prospects for the 2027 class including Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer. Chaparral (Calif.) four-star quarterback Dane Weber was on campus. Weber does not have an offer from the Trojans but is the only signal-caller on the team's radar at the moment. His teammate, Eli Woodard, a 2027 USC commit, was also at practice.

Greenwich Country Day (Conn.) four-star edge and top 50 recruit Mekai Brown and three-star tight Tommy Douglas, who was teammates with freshman defensive end Luke Wafle at Hun School (N.J.) made the long trip out west. Vigor (Ala.) four-star linebacker and top 100 recruit Isaac McNeil and Booker (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Maleek Brown came from the south.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal is continuing to load up on local prospects as they did this last cycle. But the Trojans also made noise outside of the state and have targeted several highly touted recruits outside the West Coast.

USC is getting ahead for future classes heading into the break. Mission Viejo (Calif.) cornerback Jordan Hicks will be a top target in the 2028 cycle.

Austin Miller returned for the second consecutive week. The 2029 recruit already holds offers from every Power Four West Coast school and will assuredly see his recruitment continue to skyrocket before his sophomore year. But with early offers from USC and Oregon, it could be another West Coast battle for the 6-foot-5 Bellflower (Calif.) athlete. 2029 St. John Bosco athlete Kingston Fatu picked up an offer from the Trojans on Friday.

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