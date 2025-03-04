USC Trojans' Chad Bowden Details 'Aggressive' Mindset In NIL, Recruiting
The USC Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026 according to 247Sports. In past years, it may have seemed too early to consider that a major win. However, USC’s track record for the past decade has not been a top-10 recruiting program, let alone the current best, so the recent development makes a seismic shift. Add in the fact that the early signing window is only six months away, the finish line is in sight.
A lot can happen in six months, but there’s no question the USC Trojans are more serious than ever about winning in the post Pete Carroll era. On Monday morning, newly-appointed general manager Chad Bowden met with the media and discussed all things recruiting, including USC's aggressiveness on name, image, and likeness.
Bowden appears to be the new mouthpiece for this side of the program, and rightfully so. It’s part of his job in the current landscape. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has never been the most media-friendly personality, but he doesn’t have to be anymore.
“We're going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year. I truly believe a culture could be built through recruiting and could be done especially when they're in high school,” USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden said during an hour-long press conference.
“We're going to recruit the most guys we ever have," Bowden continued. "I've never been a part of what we're about to do - when it comes to how many guys we're going to take. We're going to be really, really aggressive in high school and the emphasis is going to make sure these kids we're going to bring in want to be here for the right reasons and want to start building that culture before they even step foot on campus
Bowden is as informational as he is entertaining. He’s not just puffing his chest out and making frivolous declarations. He, along with the new front office staff and coaches, are showing and proving. The results are speaking as loudly as Bowden is. USC isn’t the first program to hire a general manager. In fact, they’re late to the party. They appear to have made the right hire and now Bowden is rewriting what it means to be a public-facing front office member in college football.
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it,” Bowden continued.
Again, this isn’t just fodder. Bowden is laying out the blueprint, and keeping some secrets hidden, about how the Trojans are going to get the job done. Then the Trojans are following up. In the coming days, the Trojans are expected to have more recruiting-related announcements to make.
“USC has everything. The resources here are different than anywhere else in the country. There’s more resources to win here. This is the place to be. There’s not one thing that this place doesn’t have, Bowden said.
“The dedication that Jen [Cohen] has toward this football program is unbelievable. There are things that we’re going to do that I’m not disclosing that people will be playing catch up," Bowden emphasized.
When shifts like this occur, the first question that should be asked is how is it possible. In simple terms, the conclusion could be a new financial investment. The program is invested in recruiting high school students, and securing players for the future. The real answer is intention. USC has never lacked resources, but it has lacked direction and intentionality. With Bowden, the new personnel staff, and an incredible coaching staff of recruiters, the train is rolling full steam ahead.