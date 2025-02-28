USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith Runs 4.45-Second 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine
Jaylin Smith is a 5-10, 187-pound defensive back who played his college football with the USC Trojans. Smith is coming off of a fantastic senior season in which he showcased a wide range of versatility and range playing multiple roles for Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s much improved unit. With a vast amount of experience and comfort in a professional-level scheme, Smith will be a player who can make the transition seamless.
At the NFL Combine, Smith has put icing on the cake and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash twice, putting any long speed doubts to bed with consistent showings. The NFL Network broadcasting crew spoke highly of his season at USC and noted his well-rounded skill set, as has been the theme of the offseason.
Since declaring for the draft, Smith has had a fantastic pre-draft process. During the Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual showcase for the top upperclassmen draft prospects, Smith shined through the practices where he was able to display his versatility and multifaceted positional acumen. In situations where he was put in a disadvantage, Smith was able to flourish.
MORE: 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis Compares USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns
MORE: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist
MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide To Land 4-Star Wide Receiver Ethan Feaster Over USC Trojans?
Notable Quotes:
“Jaylin (Smith) is a star in the making,” former USC coach Taylor Mays said. “I think for J-Rock especially, I’ve been here his whole career from when he came in as a freshman, I think it’s twofold because it’s him on the field and it’s also him off the field. He’s grown up which every player naturally does as they get older, but he’s grown up, he’s matured, he’s seen what he needs to do in order to be successful on and off the football field."
“He’s a piece that gives us some versatility. . . . Feel like he’s got the ability to help us at different places. Certainly, it’s been his emergence at corner, I think, has been a really positive thing for us so far. But, yeah, I think he’s one of those pieces. And we have a few in the secondary right now that we feel like give us some options, so I would imagine that you’ll see all of ‘em in place at various times throughout the year.” said USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the season opener.
NFL Comp/Teams Linked To:
Smith is a player that checks most defensive back thresholds in terms of size and speed. Couple that with his ability to excel in press man coverage, soft zone, and slot with nickel potential, he’ll be a player that multiple teams will be after in the middle rounds. The ultimate version of what the hope would be for a player like Smith is to develop into an outside corner with a career path like Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Should he move to the slot, a player like Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton.