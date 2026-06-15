USC Trojans Emerging as Favorite to Land Legacy Recruit

The USC Trojans are 17 years removed from the last Pete Carroll-coached game.

But USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are now welcoming in recruits who had fathers play for the two-time national champion winning head coach and Trojans legend. One in particular is Class of 2029 recruit Paisios Polamalu, who is the son of USC legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Yet the younger Polamalu isn't the only legacy recruit to watch here.

USC Rising as Favorite for 2028 Recruit Chauncey Washington II

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC is trending for the son of a past teammate of Polamalu during his Trojan days.

National recruiting insider for 247Sports Tom Loy reports that Orange Lutheran High safety Chauncey Washington II is high on the USC radar.

"Arizona, Nebraska, North Carolina and many others are pushing for him, but USC is going to be very tough to beat. His father attended that program, and he has strong ties there. We like the Trojans in this one," Loy writes.

The safety's father is Chauncey Washington, a past prized 2003 signing. The elder Washington starred for South Torrance High School where he collected All-American honors. He rumbled to 1,549 rushing yards his senior season and scored 23 touchdowns. Washington eventually teamed with two more revered USC icons in LenDale White and future Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.

Washington eventually landed in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went on to have two stints with the Dallas Cowboys in 2009 and 2011, plus played for the New York Jets and St. Louis Rams.

Son of USC Legacy is Towering, Ball-Hawking Defender

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley and the USC staff wouldn't be boosting the backfield here if they land the younger Washington, but they would improve the defensive backend for the 2028 recruiting class.

Washington II presents a strong and valuable deep safety presence on Friday nights in the loaded Trinity League. He's a rangy defender who also adds one more big element: His frame. Washington II can pluck balls out of the sky with ease off his 6-3 height.

But Washington II plays a physical downhill game too. He's unafraid to throw his body into the line of scrimmage to disrupt the run or screen pass. Scary part for opposing prep opponents is that Washington II is still growing as a prospect. He could head to college with a 6-5 frame, making him extremely valuable inside the red zone or to defend the Hail Mary down the road.

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is the main coach running point on Washington II's recruitment to USC. Reed ranks as one of the nation's top recruiters among his position coaching group. He's landed four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who stars for another Trinity League powerhouse in Mater Dei of Santa Ana. Fellow four-star Aaryn Washington is another Reed commit for the Class of 2027 Reed pulled into land of troy.

Reed is chasing after some high-profile 2028 recruits outside of Washington II. Five-star cornerback A'mir Seals of Miami Columbus landed a USC offer. Four-star out of Chandler, Arizona Keaton Fields is another corner star offered by Reed and the Trojans. But Washington II can jump start the 2028 class by becoming USC's first commit for that class, and continue a family tradition.

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