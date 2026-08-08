USC Trojans Gaining Momentum With Four-Star Defensive End Recruit

As the USC Trojans await their first commitment of the 2028 recruiting class, they have made huge progress with one of their main targets – four-star defensive end Major Stokes.

Per Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Stokes is planning his gameday visits and USC-Ohio State (Oct. 31) is circled on his calendar. Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Miami are other stops the four-star pass rusher plans to make in the fall. As for Stokes’ top-four choices, USC and Michigan seem to be the frontrunners, followed by Oklahoma and Miami.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Biggins, defensive end coach Shaun Nua is Southern Cal’s biggest draw. Stokes is a fan of Nua’s love for the game and the experience he has coaching the position. Stokes also shared that he liked the campus and met members of the position group at a dinner.

As for Michigan, Biggins cites a three-day visit and Stokes’ relationship with defensive line coach Lewis Powell as key factors. Stokes called Powell a “father figure” and credited him as the first coach to reach out to him.

For the time being, Stokes has no intention of making a decision yet and will play out his junior year.

USC’s Recruiting Timeline with Major Stokes

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans extended an offer to Stokes on April 30. UCLA and Oklahoma also extended offers the same day.

Then on June 11, Stokes was invited to an invite-only workout along with 2027 commits and recruits from the classes of 2028 and 2029. With all that talent in one spot, it was Stokes who came out a winner that day. USC Trojans On SI’s Kendell Hollowell reported that Nua had Stokes repeat drills just to get another look at his technique and movement.

Orem (Utah) 2028 four-star edge and top 100 prospect Major Stokes working out with USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua @majorstokes97 pic.twitter.com/sLWdJB2fQI — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) June 11, 2026

As for unofficial visits, nothing has been recorded or posted. For now, Southern Cal will have to wait on Stokes’ gameday visit and rely on Nua’s relationship with Stokes.

Nua has been on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting. In the 2026 cycle, Nua’s most notable get was five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle but he also signed four-star rushers Simote Katoanga and Shaun Scott, along with three-star players Andrew Williams and Braeden Jones. For the 2027 cycle, Nua got the commitments of four-star edge Mekai Brown, four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka and three-star Isaia Vandermade.

Major Stokes’ Potential Impact on the Trojans’ Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These past two recruiting cycles have shown a shift in USC’s recruiting priorities. While Lincoln Riley and the staff still target high end skill positioned players, they have started to cash out on blue chip players in the trenches. Getting Stokes would continue that trend and most importantly set the Trojans up for success in the Big Ten.

The four-star recruit started his high school career at Crimson Cliffs High (Washington, Utah). He got starting reps at edge/outside linebacker as a freshman, tallying 60 total tackles (30 solo), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 quarterback hurries and blocked a punt through 14 games, per MaxPreps.

Stokes built upon his terrific debut the following season with 66 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery through 12 games. He also got reps as a tight end, bringing in six receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns. For his junior campaign, Stokes will play at Orem High.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-5, 250 pounds, Stokes’ reach and speed are his best assets – always a step ahead of the tackle and pushing blockers back with his long arms. He can make quarterbacks panic and throw the ball away or stop their scramble attempt. On top of those traits, Stokes shows impressive strength on tape as he bulldozes his way into the backfield. Stokes’ swim and bullrush are his best moves but may be too reliant on them and will need a deeper bag of tricks at the next level.

Overall, Stokes’ high motor, relentless pursuit and bully play-style makes him formidable and a tone setter on defense.

Stokes will enter the 2026-2027 season with high national rankings – five-star rating from On3/Rivals and four-stars from 247Sports and ESPN, No. 117 (On3/Rivals) and No. 32 (247Sports) rank nationally, ranked No. 11 and No. 8 in his position while be a top-three player in the state of Utah.

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