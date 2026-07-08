One of USC’s biggest strengths in their new recruiting strategy has been establishing talent pipelines with California schools, in particular programs within the Trinity League. This refound relationship is bound to re-create a recruiting strength – former teammates reuniting.

In USC’s 2027 class, the Trojans landed four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington. The secondary duo used to play together at Mater Dei (Calif.) but Washington will finish his high school career at IMG Academy (Fla.). In 2026, USC brought in six high school teammates – four from Mater Dei and two from Santa Margarita Catholic. Now Southern Cal has a chance to unite childhood teammates.

Four-star safety Gavin Williams, a member of USC’s 2027 class, has been in talks with four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks about joining the Trojans in 2028. The two have known each other since they were 12 years old, per Rivals.

Jordan Hicks: Four-Star Corner

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Hicks enters his junior year as the No. 17 (247Sports) and No. 18 (On3/Rivals) cornerback in the nation, a top-20 player in the state of California, along with an overall rank of No. 143 and No. 191 in the nation.

The 6-1, 180 pound corner became a full-time starter last season for the Diablos. In 11 games Hicks recorded 62 total tackles (34 solo, 1.5 tackle for loss), five interceptions, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles, per MaxPreps. He also has experience as a returner – two kickoff returns for 22 yards.

With five interceptions, it's clear Hicks has a knack for getting the football – instinct and closing speed lead to a deflection or turnover. Hicks’ football-IQ allows him to thrive as a zone corner but he has the ability to run stride for stride in man coverage. He doesn’t shy away from run support and can make open-field tackles while also having the strength to pop the ball out of the carrier’s arms

USC’s Recruiting History With Jordan Hicks

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

It started with an unofficial visit on Oct. 11, 2025, and the Trojans extended an offer that same day, per 247Sports.

Throughout the calendar year, the four-star recruit would drop by, including spring practices. Hicks' most recent visit was on June 11 where he watched practice and met with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, along with current and incoming players. Hicks told USC Trojans On SI that his relationship with Reed and seeing local players choosing Southern Cal have been positive influences as his decision draws near.

Reed has been the lead recruiter throughout the process. So far he has been able to land two four-star corners in the 2027 cycle – Lang and Washington – and four corners in the 2026 class, including four-star Elbert Hill IV. Hicks would be Reed’s first commit in 2028.

Besides interest from USC, the four-star defensive back has 30 other offers (247Sports). Out of the Big Ten are UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Syracuse and Michigan. Texas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and more from the SEC are also in competition for Hicks’ talents.

Per Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Hicks plans to take gameday visits to Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan this fall. UCLA and USC will also be stops for the California native.

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