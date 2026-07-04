USC Four-Star Target Boosts Recruiting Stock at The Opening

In 2011, Nike introduced The Opening – an invite-only competition for the best high school football players in the nation. The Opening’s alumni is stacked with current NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, Derrick Henry, Patrick Surtain II and more. Then in January, Nike relaunched the event, giving rising stars another platform to boost their stock. One of those stars is a target on USC’s 2028 recruiting board: four-star receiver Hayden Koo.

Competitions kicked off on Jan. 16 in Miami, one of the regions of The Opening. Then on Feb. 22, the Los Angeles Region competition started. There, Koo and other California-based players competed in drills such as the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, vertical jump, position-specific drills and competitions, as well as one-on-one and seven-on-seven matchups.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Four-Star Recruit Shines Throughout Seven-On-Seven Tournament

Following the Los Angeles Region competition, Koo was selected to The Opening Finals – a three-day (June 24 – June 26) seven-on-seven tournament featuring the best 120 players. Selected players represented their region and competed for a chance to land an NIL deal with Nike.

Throughout the tournament, Koo showed off his impressive skillset: blazing speed combined with a quick release, reliable hands, winning contested catches, body control and fundamental route running:

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo shined at The Opening Finals. Koo has seen his recruiting profile skyrocket over the past couple of months. Picked up an offer from USC after a workout on June 11. https://t.co/5GYgm3LKZ7 https://t.co/pPwSGwNcE8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 3, 2026

Koo and the West Region team, also featuring USC commit Quentin Hale, made it to the championship game. Koo recorded a reception for six yards in the West’s 34-14 win over the Southwest Region team.

Hayden Koo's Possible Impact on the USC Trojans' Offense

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Walker Lyons (85) during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Koo is entering his junior season with a rise in national rankings.

247Sports currently has the four-star recruit No. 159 in the nation, while On3/Rivals has him listed as No. 293. When it comes to his position, Koo has reached the top-50 – No. 23 (247Sports) and No. 43 (On3/Rivals). In the state of California, both outlets have him in the top ten.

During Koo’s sophomore campaign – his varsity debut – he recorded 53 receptions for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, per MaxPreps. Koo also got reps at safety, racking up a total of 11 tackles and two pass deflections.

At 6-1, 170 pounds Koo became an outside (X-receiver) speedster for Tustin (Calif.). Although Koo has the speed to blow past defenders, his route running and footwork have gone underrated as that’s what truly creates separation between him and cornerbacks. When corners get handsy and bumpy, Koo shows the strength to fight through contact and win contested catches. Koo has impressive body control, contorting his body to track the ball on deep throws.

Koo’s route running and speed make him a versatile receiver who can be placed on the outside or the slot. Lincoln Riley has shown a history of highlighting that type of pass catcher, à la Makai Lemon and Jordan Addison.

USC's Recruiting History With Hayden Koo

OU coach Lincoln Riley says he was out Tuesday dealing with a personal matter. Lx13680 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Koo’s early visits to Southern Cal was during the Trojans’ game versus Iowa (Nov. 15, 2025). He was also in attendance during the Trojans’ spring practices. Then on June 11, USC invited Koo along with other highly rated recruits for a private workout. Throughout the session, Koo impressed the Trojans coaching staff and he finished the day receiving an official offer.

“It felt great to get this offer,” Koo told USC Trojans On SI. “I think USC is a big dream school for a lot of kids that live in the California area.”

USC will be in competition with other Big Ten programs for Koo. Prior to his USC visit, Koo worked out and received an offer from Ohio State on June 9, per 247Sports. Wisconsin also sent Koo an offer the same day as USC.

So far UCLA has made the biggest push for Koo. The Bruins sent him an offer in October 2025, then hosted Koo during their junior day in January and had him over for an unofficial visit in April.

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