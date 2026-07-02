USC Trojans Battling Miami for Four-Star Recruit

In the 2028 recruiting cycle, USC is going heavy into the receiver position with 15 to 18 offerees. Now that Jett Harrison (Ohio State) and Armani Strong (Florida) are off the board, the Trojans have shifted their focus to four-star receiver Dennis Tua’one.

The only problem that USC faces is that Tua’one’s home-town team – Miami – has the lead over all other schools, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.

USC’s Recruiting History With Tua’one

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Southern Cal sent an offer to Tua’one back in March. Then the four-star recruit made his first unofficial visit on June 11. Tua’one’s relationship with inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage and USC’s history of developing and sending wideouts to the NFL are key factors in his decision.

“USC is a national brand with a huge history, especially at my position,” Tua’one told Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans On SI. “The combination of academics, player development, and the opportunities that come with being in LA is intriguing. The way they use versatile athletes stands out to me.”

Although USC’s history is strong, Tua’one’s ties to Florida might be stronger.

Miami’s Recruiting History With Tua’one

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-star receiver is originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, then Tua’one and his family moved to Utah when he was around 8 years old.

Miami also beat USC to the punch when it came to an offer and visit – Tua’one received an offer on February 24 and he kicked off his spring visits with Miami on June 7.

According to Rivals, Miami’s biggest strengths, besides home ties, is Tua’one’s relationship with receivers coach Kevin Beard and recruiting staffer Steven Necuze. The Hurricane’s 2025 season and the amount of alumni that made an appearance during a camp also impressed Tua’one.

“I feel like it’s getting there for sure,” Tua’one told Gorney about Miami becoming the frontrunner. “If everybody trusts in the coaches and trusts in what [Mario Cristobal] can do then he can bring it back to what it used to be. Last season they showed a little bit of what they can do.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Hurricanes pried away a receiver from the Trojans this year. Four-star receiver Eli Woodard (class of 2027) originally committed to USC back in February. Then on May 19, Woodward announced his decommitment from Southern Cal.

On June 30, the four-star wideout announced his commitment to Miami.

Tua’one’s Possible Impact on the Trojans’ Receiver Room

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tua’one is entering his junior year at Timpview High School (Provo, Utah). He currently has national rankings of No. 79 (247Sports) and No. 76 (On3/Rivals), position ranking at No. 11 and is currently the No. 3 player in the state of Utah.

In the 2024-2025 season, the 6-1, 185 pound receiver split time on both sides of the ball per MaxPreps. Tua’one threw for 76 yards and a touchdown on four attempts and rushed for 31 yards on two carries. As a wideout, Tua’one brought in 24 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

On special teams, Tua’one served as a punter and returner. He finished the year with 94 yards on kickoff and 168 yards off of punt-returns. The four-star recruit also got reps at cornerback.

His tape shows that he could be a speedster at the next level. Taking screens to the house, beating a corner on a fade or go-routes and explosive first step are impressive tools Tua’one has. His yards-after-catch might be his greatest strength as he can out run defenders or pick up crucial yards on third-down situations. His hands are reliable and can get up for 50-50 balls too.

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