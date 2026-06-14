Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks was one of the headliners of a star-studded list of recruits that worked out at USC on Thursday, June 11.

Hicks was making a return visit to campus after attending two practices in the spring.

Connecting with USC Staff and Players

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

The four-star recruit was able to get an up-close look at cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed coaching style and speak with him multiple times in the spring.

“No better way to build a relationship than actually speaking to him,” Hicks said.

The two of them have been able to build a good relationship this year and Hicks’ most recent visit to Southern Cal gave him the opportunity to learn from Reed in the meeting room and work with him on the field.

“It was pretty cool. I liked all the drills that we were doing,” Hicks said. “Stuff that I work on a lot, and it felt natural. I liked the way he was coaching. Just doing it with some of the guys I played with and against growing up, it was cool being all the top guys in California.”

USC 2027 cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington was campus all week and part of the workout group this past Thursday. He continues to make his push for Hicks to stay home. The local product was able linked up with the Trojans other 2027 four-star cornerback commit as well, Danny Lang, who didn’t workout on Thursday, but was on campus. The two of them also train together.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Hicks has noticed the wave of local recruits that have decided to stay home the past couple of recruiting cycles. While it’s not a determining factor, it has given him something to think about as his recruitment continues to heat up heading into the fall.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a big factor but it’s an amount that makes me think I can see myself playing there for sure because I know those guys, but nothing like drastically,” Hicks said. “I still got to do what's best for me, but I see what others around me are doing, and then I'm like, ‘Oh, that might be a good decision,’ if it's what's best for me.”

Hicks spoke about what has stood out to him during his multiple visits to USC.

“All the people that go there and how easy it would be just click with the guys,” Hicks said. “I'm already close with a lot of guys. I'm dapping up everybody on the team at the bench. And the coaching side itself. I really rock with T-Reed, that's my guy, and Dre [Brown].”

Spring and Summer Visits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hicks also made a return trip to Oregon earlier this month to workout and get another extended look at the Ducks.

“That trip was pretty cool," Hicks said. "It was nice seeing a lot of Cali guys out there too, so, I saw some familiar faces.”

Oregon is another school that has been heavily involved with Hicks’ recruitment and is making their own move to keep him on the West Coast. Hicks spoke about what has stood out about his trips to Eugene.

“The coaching staff, Coach [Rashad] Wadood. I have a good relationship with him,” Hicks said. “Him being from California also helps, and just the overall vibe out there.”

Hicks has seen his recruitment skyrocket this calendar year and the versatile defensive back has become a highly coveted prospect across the country. He visited Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the spring and raved about those two trips. And in addition to USC and Oregon, Hicks has visited Miami this summer.

“Everything's really in the air right now,” Hicks said. "It's going to be a very interesting race when it's time to narrow down to one college.”

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