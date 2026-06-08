Four-Star USC Trojans Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
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From May 29 through May 31, USC hosted 12 commits of their 2027 recruiting class. The weekend was an opportunity for the commits to meet each other, participate in photoshoots and content while meeting with the Trojans coaching staff.
Following the weekend, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who was recruited by Trojans’ cornerback coach Trovon Reed, shut down his recruitment on June 7. He committed to Southern Cal in January and is joined by four-star Danny Lang as the two cornerbacks currently in USC's class.
Four-Star Cornerback Aaryn Washington
Aaryn “J.O.” Washington is a 6-0, 155 pound, four-star cornerback (On3/Rivals, 247Sports) who is ranked in the top-30 of his position – No. 29 and No. 9 respectively. Besides playing football, Washington also competes in track. His track background gave him his nickname because he ran in the Junior Olympics.
In his sophomore year, Washington ran a 11.02 second 100-meter dash and a 22.73 second 200-meter dash.
Washington started his high school football career at Mater Dei (Calif.). As a freshman he only made six appearances, recording seven total tackles and a pass breakup. By his sophomore year, Washington earned starting reps and played in 11 games. At the end of the season Washington racked up three interceptions, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 20 total tackles (14 solo).
Unfortunately the four-star recruit was not able to build upon his breakout season. During his junior year, Washington was dealing with an injury that was sustained during track which limited him to two games and 10 tackles. He will now play his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.).
One of Washington’s greatest strengths is his ability to read quarterbacks. He’ll either bait them with soft coverage or track them to break on the ball. He has shown the ability to play man or zone while having the speed to close distance almost instantly. Despite being on the smaller side, Washington shows no fear in run support and has the strength to make a one-on-one open-field tackle. His only downside is health concerns.
USC's 2027 Recruiting Class
The 2027 class is built of 13 commits (nine four-stars and four three-stars) with nine being in-state talent. The class is currently ranked No. 10 (247Sports) and No. 8 (On3/Rivals) in the nation and second in the Big Ten.
Here are the current commitments held by USC:
Offense
Quentin Hale, four-star wide receiver
Roye Oliver III, four-star wide receiver
Drew Fielder, four-star offensive lineman
Jace Cannon, three-star tight end
Javon Vital, three-star running back
Defense
Mekai Brown, four-star edge
Honor Fa'alave Johnson, four-star athlete
Gavin Williams, four-star safety
Alifeleti Tuihalamak, four-star defensive lineman
Josiah Poyer, three-star linebacker
Isaia Vandermade, three-star defensive lineman
After signing 35 recruits in the class of 2026, a group that ranked No. 1 in the country by both 247Sports and On3/Rivals, the Trojans can be expected to sign a smaller number of commits when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy