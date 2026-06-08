Four-Star USC Trojans Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

From May 29 through May 31, USC hosted 12 commits of their 2027 recruiting class. The weekend was an opportunity for the commits to meet each other, participate in photoshoots and content while meeting with the Trojans coaching staff.

Following the weekend, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who was recruited by Trojans’ cornerback coach Trovon Reed, shut down his recruitment on June 7. He committed to Southern Cal in January and is joined by four-star Danny Lang as the two cornerbacks currently in USC's class.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Four-Star Cornerback Aaryn Washington

Aaryn “J.O.” Washington is a 6-0, 155 pound, four-star cornerback (On3/Rivals, 247Sports) who is ranked in the top-30 of his position – No. 29 and No. 9 respectively. Besides playing football, Washington also competes in track. His track background gave him his nickname because he ran in the Junior Olympics.

In his sophomore year, Washington ran a 11.02 second 100-meter dash and a 22.73 second 200-meter dash.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Washington started his high school football career at Mater Dei (Calif.). As a freshman he only made six appearances, recording seven total tackles and a pass breakup. By his sophomore year, Washington earned starting reps and played in 11 games. At the end of the season Washington racked up three interceptions, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 20 total tackles (14 solo).

Unfortunately the four-star recruit was not able to build upon his breakout season. During his junior year, Washington was dealing with an injury that was sustained during track which limited him to two games and 10 tackles. He will now play his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.).

One of Washington’s greatest strengths is his ability to read quarterbacks. He’ll either bait them with soft coverage or track them to break on the ball. He has shown the ability to play man or zone while having the speed to close distance almost instantly. Despite being on the smaller side, Washington shows no fear in run support and has the strength to make a one-on-one open-field tackle. His only downside is health concerns.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class

The 2027 class is built of 13 commits (nine four-stars and four three-stars) with nine being in-state talent. The class is currently ranked No. 10 (247Sports) and No. 8 (On3/Rivals) in the nation and second in the Big Ten.

Here are the current commitments held by USC:

Offense

Quentin Hale, four-star wide receiver

Roye Oliver III, four-star wide receiver

Drew Fielder, four-star offensive lineman

Jace Cannon, three-star tight end

Javon Vital, three-star running back

Defense

Mekai Brown, four-star edge

Honor Fa'alave Johnson, four-star athlete

Gavin Williams, four-star safety

Alifeleti Tuihalamak, four-star defensive lineman

Josiah Poyer, three-star linebacker

Isaia Vandermade, three-star defensive lineman

After signing 35 recruits in the class of 2026, a group that ranked No. 1 in the country by both 247Sports and On3/Rivals, the Trojans can be expected to sign a smaller number of commits when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class.

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