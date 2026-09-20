Controversial Referee Call Looms Large in USC’s Close Win Over Rutgers

The No. 12 USC Trojans opened Big Ten play nearly 3,000 miles away from Los Angeles, taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their first road game of the season. USC entered Saturday's matchup as a 21.5-point favorite over Rutgers, according to DraftKings, but the game quickly became much more competitive than the betting line suggested.

The football game became almost symbolic of a track meet, with USC setting the tone and Rutgers continuing to keep pace. Every time USC made a big play offensively or found the end zone, Rutgers had an answer. The Scarlet Knights refused to let the Trojans pull away.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Vernon Allen III (5) scores a touchdown as USC Trojans cornerback Trestin Castro (37) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) defend during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game this fast-paced, the details become even more significant. Self-inflicted wounds, penalties, and even some questionable moments can completely change the feel of a game, and that was especially evident during one bizarre series in the third quarter.

What started as a play that appeared to give USC a crucial third-down conversion turned into an inadvertent whistle, a replayed down, a failed third down, a fourth-down gamble, and eventually, a 32-yard completion that helped USC keep the drive alive.

In a game where USC's defense wasn't giving the offense much room for error, that entire sequence could have changed the momentum of the game.

An Inadvertent Whistle Erases USC's Third-Down Conversion

USC had a third-and-7, and quarterback Jayden Maiava completed a pass that appeared to move the Trojans beyond the line to gain, which gave them what looked like a crucial first down to continue the drive.

However, an inadvertent whistle was blown during the play. Under the rules, the play could not stand, meaning the yards USC gained on the play were essentially wiped away, and the Trojans were forced to run the down again.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Trojans, Rutgers was flagged for illegal substitution on the play, giving USC five yards and turning the situation into a third-and-2. Both coaches were visibly frustrated on the sidelines, and USC's Lincoln Riley would have liked the yards from the play. On the opposite end, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was visibly upset at the illegal substitution call giving the Trojans five yards, with his staff holding him back by his shirt.

But that situation was only the beginning. The replayed third down also didn't go USC's way. Maiava's pass intended for sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines fell incomplete, turning what had initially looked like a third-down conversion into a fourth-and-2 situation.

Rather than punt and put its defense back on the field, Lincoln Riley kept the offense on the field for fourth-and-2. It was a risky decision, but given the way the game was unfolding, it made sense that USC wanted to keep the ball.

The Trojans' defense had struggled to consistently slow down Rutgers throughout the game. An empty possession could very well have given the Scarlet Knights the opportunity to take control of the game.

But Rutgers made another costly mistake. The Scarlet Knights jumped offside, giving USC a free play and another opportunity to keep the drive alive.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the next play, Maiava launched a deep ball downfield to freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who came down with a contested 32-yard completion to the Rutgers 35-yard line. Just like that, a sequence that had started with an erased third-down conversion had turned into a massive play for the Trojans.

Maiava then scrambled for 12 yards on the final play of the third quarter, bringing USC to the Rutgers 23-yard line as time expired in the third.

The Inadvertent Whistle Highlighted a Bigger USC Issue

It's difficult to know exactly how much the inadvertent whistle ultimately changed the outcome of the game. In the end, the Trojans left the East Coast with another crucial win and a 4-0 record, but that third-down sequence was the exact type of event that could have completely changed the momentum for USC.

Had Rutgers not jumped offsides on fourth-and-two, USC would have been facing a much different situation, potentially punting the ball back to a Rutgers offense that had repeatedly found ways to keep pace.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where USC's offense was carrying so much of the pressure, that sequence mattered even more because the Trojans' defense was struggling to contain Rutgers. While USC has to give Rutgers credit for the way it moved the ball, the performance highlighted a massive issue that, with the exception of the Trojans' shutout of Fresno State in Week 1, has been underlying something about it surfacing.

Under Hall of Fame defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, this USC defense needs to become a unit that can consistently get stops, especially as the Trojans begin facing better offenses throughout the season. Rutgers entered the matchup averaging just 21.0 points per game, but even with that, USC allowed a season-high 35 points and gave up more than 370 total yards.

The Scarlet Knights also averaged 7.1 yards per play, consistently finding chunk plays. On the ground, Rutgers averaged 5.4 yards per carry despite entering the game averaging under 3.0 yards per carry. Running back Antwan Raymond was particularly difficult for the Trojans to handle, finishing with 149 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) carries the ball against the USC Trojans during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's offense did enough to survive, but games like this leave very little room for error. Against Rutgers, the Trojans were able to overcome the missed opportunities, the defensive struggles, and even a bizarre sequence that erased what appeared to be a third-down conversion.

As the season moves forward, USC's defense will need to find a way to make sure the offense doesn't have to overcome that much every week.

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