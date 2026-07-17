What Makes RJ Sermons an Intriguing Player in USC Trojans Cornerback Battle

RJ Sermons is one of the more highly-touted cornerbacks to come out of Southern California in recent memory.

The Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product was originally one of the crown jewels of USC’s 2026 class that finished No. 1. He was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 cornerback. Sermons is a legacy. His father, Rodney, played running back for the Trojans in the 1990s.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last May, during an impressive track season, Sermons decided to reclassify. He enrolled just before the start of fall camp with the understanding that his first season on campus was to prepare him for 2026.

USC kept him engaged throughout the season by having travel for road games. Sermons went through the normal gameday routine to get used to college life. He was consistently seen working on his technique after practice in the fall.

This spring, Sermons had noticeably filled out after working under strength coach Trumain Carroll. And a year later, Sermons is more mature in every aspect of his game.

“He turned from a boy to a man, not just in the way he looks, in the way he thinks, the way he acts, the way he goes about his business, the way he takes notes,” said cornerback coach Trovon Reed in April. “Everything about him has changed. The ceiling is through the roof for that guy. He will be one of those young men that when we look back on it, he gonna live up to that fifth star that he got.”

What RJ Sermons Brings to the Table

USC Trojans redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons | USC Trojans on SI

Sermons has the ideal combination of size, at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, and speed, he posted times of 10.30 in the 100m and 20.88 in the 200m last spring, both were the second fastest times in California in the 2025 season. The Trojans cornerbacks uses his frame and speed to his advantage.

And cornerbacks that are long, can run and cover is a rare and valuable commodity. Sermons is comfortable playing on an island because of his natural coverage ability, elite hip fluidity and great closing speed. He’s a physical player that will show up in run support.

Sermons has been able to work existentially with Reed for the past year, honing in on his technique.

Cornerback Battle in Fall Camp

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Sermons is a player that is going to be very hard to keep off the field for a second year in a row. However, cornerback is set to be one of the more intense battles in fall camp.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams joins the mix. The No. 1 cornerback in the portal brings a wealth of experience and ball production to the room. Marcelles Williams returns after starting 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman.

Chasen Johnson was expected to compete for a starting job last fall, but a knee injury sidelined him for most of camp and the season opener. After being limited to two games in 2025, the redshirt sophomore returns with something to prove.

Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill is another player that will be hard to keep off the field. The Ohio native was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. Hill had great ball production in his high school career and plays with advanced technique for his age.

Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of safety Christian Pierce, comes over from Oklahoma State. Freshmen Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder round out the room. Unlike last season, expect the Trojans to play more than two corners throughout the season.

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