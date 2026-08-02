Lincoln Riley Provides Injury Update on USC Cornerbacks Amid Fall Camp

Entering the 2026 season, the performance of the USC Trojans' secondary in its first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is among the many keys to the team making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Fall camp officially got underway for the Trojans on Friday, and on Saturday, the Trojans received encouraging updates from USC coach Lincoln Riley regarding the health of their two best cornerbacks in their secondary.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Riley's injury update on Saturday, Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Jontez Williams and Chasen Johnson are full go for fall camp. Both cornerbacks missed spring practice for the Trojans, recovering from injuries.

"Everybody else, doing pretty well. Some of our offseason surgery guys have recovered. Our guys that were limited or not particpating in spring are all back. It's certainly good to have the whole roster out there working," said Riley.

What Jontez Williams Brings to USC Trojans Secondary

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams arrives in Los Angeles following three seasons with the Trojans in which he produced 67 total tackles and five interceptions. Williams 2025 season with the Cyclones was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Iowa State’s 39-14 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 27, 2025.

Now a full go for fall camp, Williams enters the season looking to be among the best pieces in the Trojans' secondary, which in the past has seen its fair share of ups and downs. It’s one of the groups on the Trojans' defense that Patterson looks to take a step forward in his first season as USC’s defensive coordinator.

Chasen Johnson Looking to Take Step Forward

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Chasen Johnson, the cornerback returns to the Trojans after suffering a season-ending knee injury last September. Johnson only recorded one total tackle in his first season with the Trojans in the Week 2 home matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles before his year was cut short by the knee injury.

Before transferring to the Trojans for the 2025 season, Johnson spent one year with the UCF Knights in 2024. During his one season with the Knights, Johnson produced 18 total tackles. Back at full strength at fall camp, Johnson can improve the efficiency of USC’s secondary by taking a step forward this season for the Trojans defense.

USC Trojans Secondary Key Returners

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Williams and Johnson, the Trojans return several key players to their secondary for this season. Marcelles Williams, Christian Pierce, and Prophet Brown are among the key returners for the Trojans this season. Pierce is a player to watch for the Trojans' secondary this season.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior safety out of Rancho Cucamonga, California, is coming off his best season with the Trojans, in which he produced 64 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. Pierce was among the top leaders on the Trojans' defense.

Williams is also coming off his best season with the Trojans as a sophomore, recording 41 total tackles. Brown is the veteran returner for the Trojans' secondary entering the season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback out of Sacramento, California, has produced 32 total tackles for the Trojans in five seasons with USC.

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