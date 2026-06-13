Cornerback Recruit Jordan Slye Jr. Gets Candid on Strong USC Relationship

Los Angeles (Calif.) Salesian 2028 three-star cornerback Jordan Slye Jr. was back at USC on Thursday as part of the Trojans' invite-only prospect camp.

“It was a great experience. Coach [Trovon] Reed is a real one, just talking with him was great," Slye said. "I also got a chance to spend time with coach Chad Savage. We’ve built a great relationship, and he’s been recruiting me since my freshman year. The GM was great to talk with as well. Overall, they showed me a lot of love, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and support.”

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and Salesian (Calif.) 2028 cornerback Jordan Slye | Photo courtesy of Jordan Slye

From growing up in Southern California to playing his high school football less than 10 miles from campus, the local appeal is hard to ignore.

“USC is a top program with a great tradition," Slye said. "The campus is amazing, and being in Los Angeles creates a lot of opportunities on and off the field.”

Strengthening Relationships with USC Staff

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Slye picked up an offer from the Trojans as a freshman and has visited campus several times over the years for camps, practices and gameday visits.

“Every time I’m there, I continue building relationships with the staff and learning more about the program,” Slye said.

This most recent visit allowed the local product to work out with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed in a series of on-field drills, but also learn from him in the meeting room.

Recruits have spoken highly of Reed’s coaching style. The emphasis on the little details and getting his players right in every aspect, but it’s also his authenticity that resonates with them, a sentiment Slye echoed.

“Coach Reed is a down-to-earth coach, but what stands out most is how genuine he is,” Slye said. “He kept it real with me, and sounds like he cares about his players beyond football, and has built a strong relationship with players and their families.”

Other Recruiting Interest

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC has shifted a ton of its focus in the past couple of recruiting cycles to landing top prospects in its backyard, especially at the cornerback position. Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams and Carrington Pierce, redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, and freshmen Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder all come from Southern California.

It’s something Slye has taken notice of, but as his recruitment continues to take off, he is keeping his options open.

“It’s definitely something I notice," Slye said. "It shows you can stay home, compete at a high level, and still reach your goals. At the end of the day, I’m looking for the best fit for me and my family.”

Slye mentioned Oklahoma, Washington, UCLA, Miami, San Diego State and Arizona as schools that have been heavily involved in my recruitment. The two-way star will have the opportunity to continue strengthening his relationship with the Trojans and other schools when June 15 rolls around.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity and just focused on finding the best fit for my future," Slye said.

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