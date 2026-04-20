Trovon Reed Delivers Challenge to USC Cornerback Marcelles Williams

When USC took the field for spring practice, redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams was the oldest player in the room because of injuries to a pair of cornerbacks.

“He went from the youngest in the room to the oldest with my two other guys being out this spring," said USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. "He had to learn how to lead, and it was challenging, but he was ready. He had to do it in high school. Basically took two years off of it because he had older guys in the room, and now he's that older guy, and he's not even that old, the room's so young. They all look up to him. They all listen to him. Can't wait to see that guy this season.”

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was something Reed challenged the former four-star recruit from nearby St. John Bosco (Calif.) to embrace this spring. In general, the Trojans have a fairly young, but talented roster heading into the 2026 campaign. They just signed 34 high school recruits this past cycle.

It’s not enough anymore for Williams to just be a good player. In order for USC to elevate as a program, they need those returning players to take that next step on the field but also become a vocal presence.

“I pushed it on him. I told him at the beginning of spring, listen, it's all youngins and you, and you a youngin, but you're the oldest of the bunch, so you have to lead. And it was ways where I helped him. But most of it, he took it. He ran with it, man, and he's carrying it over to now, and I love to see it. That's growth for him. That's growth for the room, and that's always a positive.”

Taking the Next Step on the Field

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

A four-year starter at Bosco and a two-time first team MaxPreps All-American, Williams arrived at USC in the spring of 2024 having faced tough competition his entire high school career.

He instantly made a strong impression but playing in a senior heavy cornerback room, Williams appeared in just one game and redshirted. Last season, Williams was part of a heated cornerback competition that bled into the season.

Three different cornerbacks started opposite redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson in the first three games, with Williams making his first career start in week 3 on the road against Purdue. He went on to start the next 10 games as well.

It was a steady progression for Williams, who played a vital role on the Trojans defense down the stretch. With a full season under his belt, Reed detailed where Williams has grown in the spring.

"Attacking the ball, not being afraid to make mistakes," Reed said. "Like man, it's football. We play corner. You could have 100 good plays, you give up one you suck all of a sudden, right? That's the nature of this position. We try our best to be perfect, and it's really not possible, but we strive for it every day. I tell him, good, bad, ugly, line it up and do it again. Line it up and do it again and win more than you lose. And we don't plan on losing a lot, we plan on winning a lot.”

Heated Cornerback Competition

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Williams will face some tough competition to hold onto his spot in the fall, which is expected at a school like USC. It’s a program that is recruiting at any extremely high level and what a player did the year before is erased, you have to go earn it again.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was one of the Trojans biggest acquisitions in the portal this offseason, he was the No. 1 corner in the transfer portal. Jontez and Chasen Johnson are returning from season-ending knee injuries. Redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, and freshmen Elbert "Rock" Hill and Brandon Lockhart were blue-chip recruits. Freshmen Jayden Crowder and Oklahoma State transfer Carrington Pierce are also competing to be part of the two-deep.

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