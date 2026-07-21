USC Commit Danny Lang Recruiting Trio of Southern California Defensive Backs

Four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang is part of an impressive recruiting class in the secondary for USC in the 2027 class.

All four commits — Lang, five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star star safety Gavin Williams and four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, are from Southern California. The region is once again loaded with elite talent in the secondary for the 2028 class and Lang has been pursuing three of them.

Local Defensive Back Prospects

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

It starts with his own teammate, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele, who has been taking trips to USC since he was in elementary school. Leutele won a high school national championship in 2024 with four Trojan freshmen, Lang and 2027 four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington.

“Danny's always trying to tell me to come to USC, alongside with all of my other old teammates that was in the ‘26 class,” Leutele said.

Leutele has good relationships with multiple freshmen on the team outside of high school teammates and a key personnel staff member, Coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama).

Four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams has starred in the Trinity League at Santa Margarita (Calif.) the past two seasons. Similar to Leutele, Williams has seen a ton of success at the high school level with multiple USC freshmen. He won an Open Division state championship last fall with three of them, and 2027 defensive linemen commit Isaia Vandermade.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Williams had a busy summer. In addition to working out at Southern Cal, the four-star recruit had great visits to Oregon, Ohio State and LSU, but USC is still the favorite heading into his junior season.

West Coast rival Oregon is the early leader for Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks heading into his junior season. But as Hicks has stated, a lot can change in the fall. Several premier programs are in pursuit of the local defensive back, and Trojans cornerback coach Trovon Reed will continue to aggressive in recruiting Hicks.

Stacking California Defensive Backs

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

USC has been stacking elite in-state talent in the secondary over the past several cycles.

Marcelles Williams was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class. He started 11 games at cornerback last season. Redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons and defensive back Trestin Castro were blue-chip recruits in the 2025 class.

In the 2026 class, freshmen cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan shined in the same secondary at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), while freshman cornerback Jayden Crowder won a state championship last fall at Santa Margarita. They also have freshman defensive back Joshua Holland from national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.).

The Trojans certainly haven't been limited to recruiting local defensive backs. Redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham, a Detroit native, emerged late last season at nickel and is expected to be an essential part of the USC defense this season. Freshman cornerback Elbert "Rock" Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class coming out of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio).

Cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Chasen Johnson, and safety Kennedy Urlacher have been key transfers the past two seasons.

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